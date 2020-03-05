TwitterFacebook

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

5 March 2020


Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Deontay Wilder should walk away from his plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury and face Andy Ruiz Jr instead.

That’s the word from Andy Lee, who works as part of the coaching staff on Fury’s team.

Lee believes the Bronze Bomber is making a mistake rushing into an immediate rematch after being so comprehensively beaten last month.

Fury, 31, dropped Wilder twice early in the bout and finished him off in the seventh to annex the WBC heavyweight title. The 34-year-old American activated his rematch clause and will now back up for the fight in July.

“I am surprised him and his advisers have taken it. I’m sure his ego wants that fight,” Lee told Boxing Social.

“I think there should be someone saying let’s fight Ruiz or somebody else and come back and fight Tyson again. Let him build a little bit more.

“But a champion wants to get it back straight away and he’s got that champion mindset.

“He has made excuses but who knows what was really going on when he was training for the fight.

“Maybe it will be a better performance, but I just can’t see how he’s going to change that. Tyson’s only going to get better at what he’s doing.”

Ruiz, who is set to return to the ring in the summer against either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola, said he would like to face Fury after his win over Wilder.

“I think Tyson Fury did what he had to do, he stuck to the gameplan. I’m pretty sure he could do it again and I could do it too so, if they pick me, I’m here and I’m ready,” he said.

“(Wilder’s) legs were weak, they were wobbly, even other punches that he tried to throw, they didn’t have a lot of power so I think Tyson Fury did an awesome job.

“I was really shocked because I thought Deontay Wilder was going to win. I just want a shot with Tyson Fury as well.”

