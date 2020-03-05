TwitterFacebook

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

5 March 2020
GettyImages-1192690752
Anthony Joshua. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury in their heavyweight rematch last month.

Wilder was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown as Fury dropped him in the third round with a right hand to the head and again in the fifth with a body blow before the American’s trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel midway through the seventh frame.

With the win Fury snatched the WBC strap and became a two-time heavyweight champion in the process.

See Also

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, praised Fury for his mental toughness.

“Fury’s very talented, Wilder’s very talented, they went in there and they gave their best and one man came out on top,” he said on Lucozade Sport’s The Running Show podcast.

“Maybe Wilder thought it would be an easier fight because Fury had a long layoff because he had his own issues outside of the ring and stuff like that, but I think he [Fury] was mentally right.

“So they were both physically conditioned for the fight, but sometimes when you’ve been at rock bottom where Fury was, the only way is up, you can’t actually go any lower than that.

“So he picked himself up and only he knew how high he took his heights.

“You won’t even let yourself get there again, so I think he was at his highest height that night and it paid off for him.

“Mentally he was in the best place possible and he just pulled off a great performance against a dangerous puncher.”

Despite the nature of his loss, Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract and will face Fury again for a third time in July.

If Joshua gets past his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20 the push will be on to match him with Fury in December.

It’s a fight Fury’s father John has warned AJ not to take.

“You’re a nice guy. You look well, you’ve got a big future but when it comes down to the beating, fighting lion heart I don’t think you’ve got it,” John told iFL TV.

“So, don’t mess with Tyson Fury. Keep your belts, go and fight other people but don’t mess with Tyson unless it’s worth your while, because let me tell you it’ll be the last time you ever box if you mess with him.”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign for long

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

TOP STORIES

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should walk away from his plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury and face Andy Ruiz Jr instead. That’s the word from Andy Lee, who works as part of the coaching staff on Fury’s team. Lee believes the Bronze Bomber is making a mi…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he has asked the WBC to step in and stop a proposed unification bout between Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) later this year. The Brixton Body Snatcher has been the leading contender in …

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury in their heavyweight rematch last month. Wilder was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown as Fury dropped him in the third round with a right hand to the head and again in the fif…

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

A “devious” Tyson Fury faked several injuries before his rematch with Deontay Wilder that were so convincing they even fooled his coaches. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Las Vegas …

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Preliminary discussions are underway for a Kiwi superfight between former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) and rising star Junior Fa 19-0 (10) that could be held in Auckland in the middle of the year. The last massive matchup betwe…

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign…

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign for long

Floyd Mayweather has warned Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua that they risk being dethroned by an unknown heavyweight in the near future. The British pair hold all the recognised world title belts between them after Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to cl…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US