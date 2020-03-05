Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury in their heavyweight rematch last month.

Wilder was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown as Fury dropped him in the third round with a right hand to the head and again in the fifth with a body blow before the American’s trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel midway through the seventh frame.

With the win Fury snatched the WBC strap and became a two-time heavyweight champion in the process.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, praised Fury for his mental toughness.

“Fury’s very talented, Wilder’s very talented, they went in there and they gave their best and one man came out on top,” he said on Lucozade Sport’s The Running Show podcast.

“Maybe Wilder thought it would be an easier fight because Fury had a long layoff because he had his own issues outside of the ring and stuff like that, but I think he [Fury] was mentally right.

“So they were both physically conditioned for the fight, but sometimes when you’ve been at rock bottom where Fury was, the only way is up, you can’t actually go any lower than that.

“So he picked himself up and only he knew how high he took his heights.

“You won’t even let yourself get there again, so I think he was at his highest height that night and it paid off for him.

“Mentally he was in the best place possible and he just pulled off a great performance against a dangerous puncher.”

Despite the nature of his loss, Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract and will face Fury again for a third time in July.

If Joshua gets past his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20 the push will be on to match him with Fury in December.

It’s a fight Fury’s father John has warned AJ not to take.

“You’re a nice guy. You look well, you’ve got a big future but when it comes down to the beating, fighting lion heart I don’t think you’ve got it,” John told iFL TV.

“So, don’t mess with Tyson Fury. Keep your belts, go and fight other people but don’t mess with Tyson unless it’s worth your while, because let me tell you it’ll be the last time you ever box if you mess with him.”

