Derrick Webster Confident of Knockout Performance This Saturday Night against Gabriel Pham

5 March 2020
Derrick Webster
This Saturday night, super middleweight contender Derrick Webster (28-2, 14 KOs) views Gabriel Pham (11-2, 5 KOs) a mere steppingstone as they meet in an eight-round bout that will serve as the main event at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

The card is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey is supremely confident as he enters will is being billed as a South Jersey Super Middleweight Showdown.

“My camp was amazing. I was scheduled to fight in October, but my opponent came in way over weight. I took about two days off, and was right back in the gym. I then got a call to fight Demond Nicholson, but then we were offered this fight.”

There is some familiarity with Pham as Webster defeated Pham in Webster’s last amateur bout and the two have sparred.

“When I sparred with him, I was told by trainers to take it easy and hold back on my punches. So that’s all you have to know.”

“He does not have a chance of beating me. I have nothing to worry about in this bout. This fight is more for him then it its for me. He does not impose a threat. There is no one on his resume with my ability and in his last bout he was knocked out by Ievgen Khytrov from a body shot.”

Despite Pham being from Atlantic City, Webster feels that he is the hometown fighter as this will be his 6th bout on the boardwalk.

“Atlantic City is my town. I have been headlining here since very early in my career. They love me in Atlantic City. The only reason that he is in a main event is because of me. The only reason that he is on any billboards is because of me. He has to be on top of his game to be competitive with me. I am looking down the road at world title bouts, where he has never been ranked. The bottom line is that I will not be happy with my performance if I don’t knock him out.”

In six-round Bouts:

Anthony Young (21-2, 8 KOs) of Atlantic City battles Jorge Martin Garcia (13-7-1, 3 KOs) of Buenos Aries, Argentina in a six-round welterwieght bout.

Jeremy Cuevas (12-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nestor Hugo Paniagua (26-9-2, 17 KOs) of Santa Fe, Argentina in an lightweight bout.

Christian Tapia (10-0, 9 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico fights Carlos Colon (5-2, 2 KOs) of Hatillo, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight contest.

Thomas Velasquez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia squares off with Gustavo Molina (24-21, 9 KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City fights Darryl Bunting (4-6-2, 2 KOs) of Asbury Park, NJ in a six-round super middleweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Benny Sinakin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Leroy Jones (3-7, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis in a light heavyweight contest.

THE WEIGH IN WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY AT THE BOOK AT BALLYS AT 3 PM ET

Tickets are on sale now for $100 for VIP, $65 for Ringside and $50 for VIP and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com and at The Caesars Box Office.

