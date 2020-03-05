TwitterFacebook

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

5 March 2020
3500
Tyson Fury speaks at the press conference after knocking out Deontay Wilder in their rematch. Photo credit: Bradley Collyer/PA
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

A “devious” Tyson Fury faked several injuries before his rematch with Deontay Wilder that were so convincing they even fooled his coaches.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

In the lead up to the bout rumours abounded that Fury’s training camp had not gone well and that he was carrying injuries into the fight.

See Also

But Andy Lee, who was part of Fury’s coaching staff, revealed it was all a cunning ruse to lure Wilder into a false sense of confidence.

“There was a couple days where Tyson messed around to see if leaks would happen,” Lee told Boxing Social.

“He feigned injury or pretended to limp after a sparring session just to see what would happen.

“That’s the type of level of deviousness you’re dealing with, with him. Inside his own training camp he’ll put on a show and play act to see if anyone talks outside the camp.

“He absolutely performed perfectly in training and worked extremely hard. People see this larger than life character but when it comes to training he works extremely hard.

“He’s very focused and serious about what he does. He didn’t cut any corners or allow himself any small treats.

“He stuck to his diet and regiment as strict as he could be. Maybe he had to because he knew the fight he was in.”

Wilder blasted Fury at the weigh-in for being out of shape after he refused to remove his shirt when he stepped on the scales, but Lee said it was all part of the Gypsy King’s mind games.

“Tyson was playing him the whole time. He does a lot little tricks,” Lee said. “Even in interviews you’d be convinced he’s telling the truth, but it’s an absolute lie.

“There was one day when he pretended he had a bicep injury and I was really concerned. But when we got back he told me he was just messing around.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign for long

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

TOP STORIES

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should walk away from his plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury and face Andy Ruiz Jr instead. That’s the word from Andy Lee, who works as part of the coaching staff on Fury’s team. Lee believes the Bronze Bomber is making a mi…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he has asked the WBC to step in and stop a proposed unification bout between Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) later this year. The Brixton Body Snatcher has been the leading contender in …

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury in their heavyweight rematch last month. Wilder was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown as Fury dropped him in the third round with a right hand to the head and again in the fif…

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

A “devious” Tyson Fury faked several injuries before his rematch with Deontay Wilder that were so convincing they even fooled his coaches. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Las Vegas …

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Preliminary discussions are underway for a Kiwi superfight between former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) and rising star Junior Fa 19-0 (10) that could be held in Auckland in the middle of the year. The last massive matchup betwe…

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign…

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign for long

Floyd Mayweather has warned Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua that they risk being dethroned by an unknown heavyweight in the near future. The British pair hold all the recognised world title belts between them after Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to cl…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US