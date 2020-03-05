“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

A “devious” Tyson Fury faked several injuries before his rematch with Deontay Wilder that were so convincing they even fooled his coaches.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

In the lead up to the bout rumours abounded that Fury’s training camp had not gone well and that he was carrying injuries into the fight.

But Andy Lee, who was part of Fury’s coaching staff, revealed it was all a cunning ruse to lure Wilder into a false sense of confidence.

“There was a couple days where Tyson messed around to see if leaks would happen,” Lee told Boxing Social.

“He feigned injury or pretended to limp after a sparring session just to see what would happen.

“That’s the type of level of deviousness you’re dealing with, with him. Inside his own training camp he’ll put on a show and play act to see if anyone talks outside the camp.

“He absolutely performed perfectly in training and worked extremely hard. People see this larger than life character but when it comes to training he works extremely hard.

“He’s very focused and serious about what he does. He didn’t cut any corners or allow himself any small treats.

“He stuck to his diet and regiment as strict as he could be. Maybe he had to because he knew the fight he was in.”

Wilder blasted Fury at the weigh-in for being out of shape after he refused to remove his shirt when he stepped on the scales, but Lee said it was all part of the Gypsy King’s mind games.

“Tyson was playing him the whole time. He does a lot little tricks,” Lee said. “Even in interviews you’d be convinced he’s telling the truth, but it’s an absolute lie.

“There was one day when he pretended he had a bicep injury and I was really concerned. But when we got back he told me he was just messing around.”

