Dillian Whyte: “Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight, he’ll get bashed again”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) is convinced that Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) will “bash” Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after their third fight was confirmed.

Fury and Wilder met in a rematch last month with the Brit dominating the fight to claim the WBC heavyweight championship from the previously undefeated American by seventh-round stoppage.

Wilder quickly enacted the immediate rematch clause in the contract with Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum considering July 18 as the date for their third fight.

See Also

Whyte, who is slated to face Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, can only see one result.

“He [Wilder] got bashed up in his last fight so I think he will get bashed again in the rematch,” Whyte told BBC Sport.

“It looks like I need to start looking at Tyson Fury. He’s someone I have been trying to make multiple fights with over the years.”

Preliminary talks are reportedly already underway to match Fury with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) before the end of the year providing the Gypsy King gets past Wilder and AJ defeats Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Whyte isn’t as confident in tipping the winner in the proposed four-belt unification bout.

“It’s a good fight,” he said. “They both showed different ends of the spectrum in their last fights – Joshua showed a bit of movement and a bit of boxing.

“One could read into that and say maybe he is gun-shy or nervous and another could say he has improved his flexibility and his boxing skills.

“Fury has now all of a sudden become a front-foot fighter, which is something he has not done in years. It’s a very fine line, they both have a lot of ability and a lot of skill there.”

The 31-year-old Londoner, who is due a shot at the WBC belt by February 2020, says he doesn’t care who he faces for the title.

“Either way, Fury, Wilder, Joshua, it doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.