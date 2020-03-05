TwitterFacebook

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won’t reign for long

5 March 2020
Floyd Mayweather
Anthony Cocks

Floyd Mayweather has warned Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua that they risk being dethroned by an unknown heavyweight in the near future.

The British pair hold all the recognised world title belts between them after Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC strap by seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas last month. A third fight is being planned for mid-July after Wilder enacted the immediate rematch clause in their contract.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win of Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia in December. He will defend his unified crown against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

Speaking at an event at York Hall promoted by DKM Promotions, Mayweather explained his thoughts on the current state of the heavyweight division.

“Boxing is strong all around the world, and even if I was in the US I would say the same thing,” Mayweather said.

“Just because you win one fight, that doesn’t define your career. You can be up here today and down here tomorrow, so no fighter should ever take that for granted.

“Anthony Joshua is a hell of a fighter. Tyson Fury is hell of a fighter. It doesn’t matter who wins, if I’m not getting paid that’s none of my business.

“Everybody keep worry about two heavyweights. But the thing about boxing is that there’s great fighters all around the world, and there’s always someone ready to take that spot.

“There are other heavyweights from other countries who are very exciting, very explosive.

“There’s going to be a heavyweight who is not from the UK and not from the US who is going to make a lot of noise. Everybody remember that, mark it down.”

Mayweather refused to elaborate on the heavyweights he thinks fit the bill.

