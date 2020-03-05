Jono Carroll not happy with “Feather Fist” comment as he predicts what round he’ll stop Scott Quigg
Jono Carroll has predicted an eighth round stoppage win against Scott Quigg when the rivals collide in a crunch Super-Featherweight clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.
Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) warned former WBA Super-Bantamweight World Champion Quigg of his ability to “break people down” and “break people’s hearts” and the Dublin man believes a win this weekend will put him back in line for a World Title shot later this year.
“Scott thinks I have feather fists? We’ll see,” said Carroll. “These feather fists will do a lot of damage. He’s a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn’t get him out of there. I don’t hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people’s hearts.
“Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It’s my turn. He’s had his day. He’s a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can’t overlook that. I’m prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it’s my time now.
“I’ve been training my brain, training different attributes to normal. Quigg is such a big name that it’s not hard to get up at 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion. It’s my time. Pass me that torch, Scott! For some reason I’m thinking round eight.”
Quigg vs. Carroll tops a big night of action in Manchester, the No.1 and No.2 WBO Super-Middleweight contenders Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 7 KOs) collide, Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) fights for the first time under Shane McGuigan, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs meets Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs), Liverpool Super-Lightweight contender Robbie Davies Jr (19-2, 13 KOs) fights for the first time under new trainer Dominic Ingle, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, Sheffield Super-Lightweight ace Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) keeps busy, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0), Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0) and Stretford Middleweight Bradley Rea (8-0, 3 KOs).
Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are available to purchase via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).
