TwitterFacebook

Samuel Teah looking to continue Winning Ways Saturday Night at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

5 March 2020
Samuel Teah
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

USBA Junior Welterweight champion Samuel Teah is not taking his opponent, Diemurci Nzau lightly for their scheduled six-round non-title main event the fight this Saturday night at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The fight will headline the inaugural card promoted by RDR Promotions.

Teah of Philadelphia, who has a record of 16-3-1 with seven knockouts is coming off a 10-round majority decision over Sonny Fredrickson to win the crown in November knows that a win on Saturday night will lead him to a possible big opportunity.

See Also

“I had a very good training camp. Early on, it took a while to get going after the win over Fredrickson, but then I looked at some film on Nzau, and I saw that he is a tough guy, so we picked it up for the rest of camp,” said Teah

“Nzau is tough and durable, and I am not underestimating him as an opponent.”

Teah has won two of his last three against more heralded fighters such as Fredrickson and Kenneth Sims, but Teah knows he can’t slip up against Nzau.

“Fredrickson and Sims were better names, but I know what it takes to win as an underdog, so I am sure Nzau will be looking to do that to me. I need to win this fight as I know that bigger fights are very close to me.”

Because of the recent success, Teah, who works for the city transit system SEPTA, expects a lot of support as he enters the 2300 Arena ring.

“I am very excited about the turnout that expect there to be for me. Everyone at my job will be there in addition to my normal fanbase who to support me for all of my fights.”

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Josue Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

RDR Promotions signee, Nahir Albright (7-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ fights Andrew Rodgers (4-8-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, IN in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on Michael Stoute (3-2) of Long Island, NY in a super bantamweight fight.

Rashiem Jefferson of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Nathan Benchou (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight contest.

THE WEIGH IN WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 6TH AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS (100 NORTH COLUMBUS BLVD) AT 5 PM ET

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Dillian Whyte:

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) is convinced that Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) will “bash” Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after their third fight was confirmed. Fury and Wilder met in a rematch last month wit…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant 20-0 (12) has attempted to clarify his recent comments about not wanting to rush back into training camp for a proposed fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on May 2. …

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) believes he has the boxing skills to exploit the defensive flaws of Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15). The 36-year-old from Finland will face Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over 12 rounds this Saturday night. …

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Rising heavyweight prospect Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15) knows he has a tall order in front of him when he takes on Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night. The 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole will be givi…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in t…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is “just keeping his belts warm”. And the 31-year-old Brit could fight just twice more before hanging up the gloves. “I've already been …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US