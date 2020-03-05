TwitterFacebook

Super-middleweight Ace is readying for his second pro fight

5 March 2020
Ace Adams QBL belt
Catford’s Ace Adam (1-0) is back in training camp preparing for his next fight on Saturday, March 21 on a Lloyd-Taylor Promotions show at Harrow Leisure Centre.

The ABA finalist and Queensbury Boxing League champion, now undefeated in the pro ranks, took time out from his training schedule to speak exclusively to British Boxing News.

The hard-working South Londoner hasn’t been out of the gym since his debut last year, he confirmed, “My trainer, Eyez, says we’re never out of camp, we’re always in camp, always got that camp mentality. Just making sure I get my sparring in, get my rest, then come March 21, we go out and do what we need to do.

“I started sparring last Tuesday, but first time this camp sparring Zak Chelli, but hopefully sparring him onwards and some of the guys from the Double Jab gym, and make sure my tools are sharpened.

Signed to Frank Warren, 22-year-old Zak Chelli is a former Southern Area super-middleweight champion.

“We’ve sparred before and it’s very good sparring for me, it’s very high paced, he’s a very good boxer and his boxing IQ is great. It’s good to be in there with the likes of an established pro who is at championship level.

“I’ve also sparred [British light-heavyweight champion] Joshua Buatsi a while back for four to five rounds together and that was great experience for myself too.”

After his successful debut in November last year, kicking off his pro career with a third-round stoppage win over Enfield’s Guycha Muele (0-2) at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, Ace believes that he has settled into his own style now.

The student of the sport said, “I’ve seen who I am now, a bit of a mix of boxers; I like Roy Jones Jr for his athleticism, which I have, and Andre Ward, who was such a good thinker, he sees his own punches like bullets and he doesn’t waste them, and Bernard Hopkins, who was so versatile and clever enough to outthink his opponents. I try to put all of those things together.

“I’m trying to work on adapting and thinking and observing, when everyone else is just trying to look for the knockout, but it’s the sweet science of boxing and the breaking down of opponents by seeing the gaps and creating the opportunities.”

His second professional training camp is well underway according to the 26-year-old, “Everything is just on the go right now, making sure everything is in preparation, I need to look after my body get my mind right, I’m eating well, recovering well, and just making sure everything is well covered and ok.

“I’m happy we’ve got the fight date, my goal is to have a least four fights this year and to take everything in my stride, but ending the year on 5-0 will be sweet.”

Ace Adam, a care supervisor for the elderly in a home in Bromley, trains at Sting ABC in Croydon with his long-term trainer, Eyez. He had 18 amateur bouts and reached the ABA Novices finals in 2014.

Instead of turning pro, he tested himself in the Queensbury Boxing League, and won the national light-heavyweight title whilst going unbeaten in six fights. It was there that he established a big following.

“I had good support in my pro debut, so I expect even more this time. The more support I can get, the better for me and the more fights I can have this year. I’d really like to get my whole community in Catford behind me, they will always get excitement from me in that ring.”

The rest of the Lloyd-Taylor event features debutant Sukhminder Kooner; unbeaten featherweight Aaron Sinclair (4-0) from Maidenhead; Acton’s super-welterweight Obi Egbunike (5-1); middleweight prospect Tashan ‘The Titan’ Dwyer (3-0); Slough cruiserweight Wajid Khan (1-0).

Standard Tickets are £40, Ringside Tickets are £60 – available from: 07852 734 929

‘Lightning’ Ace Adam is looking for sponsorship support, please contact TR Sports Agency for enquiries: 07951 456 457

To follow Ace Adams on Twitter, click here @officialaceadams

