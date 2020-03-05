TwitterFacebook

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

5 March 2020
960
Joseph Parker
Anthony Cocks

Preliminary discussions are underway for a Kiwi superfight between former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) and rising star Junior Fa 19-0 (10) that could be held in Auckland in the middle of the year.

The last massive matchup between New Zealand rivals took place in 2009 when David Tua knocked out Shane Cameron in two rounds. The fight still holds the record for the highest pay-per-view numbers in the country.

Parker and Fa came through the amateurs at the same time, fighting four times and splitting the spoils with two wins apiece.

“We have made an early start on discussions on a possible blockbuster in Auckland,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told the New Zealand Herald today.

“David Tua vs Shane Cameron remains a record breaker and hopefully this one would also capture the public’s imagination.

“It makes a lot of sense. Junior is unbeaten and ranked number six in the world by the WBO, while Joseph is ranked number two. A lot of people back Fa. Obviously as Joe’s manager I think he would be the favourite, but Fa is a big unit.”

Although both boxers are New Zealand born, Parker comes from Samoan descent while Fa’s heritage is Tongan.

The Fa camp is open to the fight – for the right price. Fa’s manager Mark Keddell said they would be happy for a similar purse split that Parker enjoyed in his unification defeat to Anthony Joshua, believed to be about 34 percent.

“We’d always be happy to do that fight. But the money would have to be right,” Keddell told the New Zealand Herald.

“We have other options for the middle of the year, so Eddie [Hearn] is going to have to make a meaningful offer to Lou [DiBella]. I know they spoke a day after Joseph’s fight in Texas.”

Higgins confirmed: “We could make this fight happen next, but the numbers would have to work. There are other options on the table.”

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

