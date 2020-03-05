Tony Tolj previews Jackson England and Steve Gago in title action tomorrow night in Perth

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing have been a mainstay of Oceania boxing for decades now, having presented countless amounts of Thunderdome events that have become an integral part of the development of fighters within the Oceania region. Dragon Fire Boxing was one of the fundamental ingredients in the rise of WBA fighter of the decade Chris John, who held the WBA featherweight title for close to a decade.

Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome series is now committed to helping emerging talent breakout and this can be said for Jackson England and Steve Gago, who have already picked up multiple recognized titles each despite the pair having under 30 professional contests between them.

Tolj opened up about his strategy in regards to bringing along fighters through the Thunderdome events. “I believe that Dragon Fire Boxing has created a good platform to help talent emerge throughout the Oceania region, not just Australia. We have a really good mix of fights on the Thunderdome cards, from pro debutants to established pros in 50/50 fights, and having a show of this format that always has good competitive fights is the formula behind creating an infrastructure that allows fighters to be developed.

“You have to give fans money’s worth and we do our best to do that. Without the fans, the fighters can’t fight. Fortunately, fight fans keep coming back to our events all over Australia and we are all very grateful for that at Dragon Fire Boxing and we are committed to continuing to bring along fighters such as Steve Gago and Jackson England in a way that sees them tested correctly whilst getting good opportunities at early stages of their career.”

Tomorrow night will see both England and Gago contest WBC regional titles, and Tolj gave an insight into what fans can expect from tomorrow night’s main events.

The Australian said, “I’m really excited about Steve and Jackson’s fights tomorrow night. They are in really well-matched clashes against good, seasoned professionals who still have a lot of ambition themselves, so I believe it’s going to be an exciting event all around topped by two hard-hitting WBC title clashes.

“Jackson has been progressing very well as a professional. He’s still only young but he has a bright future if he keeps on track and keeps listening and learning. He’s a really exciting fighter who I believe has massive potential. He wants real fights now and that is refreshing to see.

“Steve Gago has proved himself already at the top level against world-class fighters and he knows he has to win tomorrow night to get back in the mix against some of the big names at welterweight. Steve is good value for money and I’m really excited about tomorrow night and the future with him.”

