Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all in the ring on Saturday night

6 March 2020
kownacki-helenius
Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius. Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Heavyweight contenders Adam ‘Babyface’ Kownacki 20-0 (15) and Robert ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius 29-3 (18) will be fighting for a world title shot when they clash in a WBA title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Kownacki, a 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole, has defeated one-time IBF titleholder Charles Martin and former world title challengers Gerald Washington and Chris Arreola in his past three fight.

“Fighting for a shot at the title is truly motivating,” said Kownacki, who is ranked WBC number six, WBA number four and number three in both the IBF and WBO.

“I know this is a big fight for Robert as well and he’s trained hard, but my title opportunity is right around the corner. I could have waited, but I decided to take on this big test.

“I’m going to show off why I’m ready to fight for the title soon… I’m looking for a spectacular knockout.

“I want to show why I’m one of the best heavyweights in the world. I have to take care of business.”

The fight is just as important for Finland’s Helenius, 36, who has gone 4-1 since losing a 12-round decision to leading contender Dillian Whyte in 2017.

“I have an opportunity to make a great fight Saturday and that’s what I trained for,” said WBA number seven Helenius.

“I’m ready and I had a great training camp. I can’t wait to get into the ring. This fight we came two weeks earlier to the U.S. My body has gotten used to the difference. Plus, the sparring in Alabama at Deontay Wilder’s gym really helped get me ready.

“We’re doing everything right and training has been great. We’ve sparred so many rounds, I feel very sharp and ready to get into the ring against Kownacki.”

