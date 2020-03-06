TwitterFacebook

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement plans are "subject to change"

6 March 2020
Grand Arrivals – Feb. 18_ 2020_02_22_2020_Grand Arrivals_Ryan Hafey _ Premier Boxing Champions-2
Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has refuted claims his start heavyweight will retire after two more fights.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champ revealed on British breakfast television this week that he is considering hanging up the gloves after his third fight with Deontay Wilder in July and a possible four-belt unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO boss Anthony Joshua in December.

“Manny Pacquiao, I promoted him for seven-and-a-half years and five years into the promotion of Manny Pacquiao, he was telling the press he would only have two more fights and then would retire,” Top Rank chief Arum said to the Mirror.

“Well that’s now 14 years later or 13 years later and he’s still fighting. So you have to take with a grain of salt fighters saying they want two more fights and then they’re gone.

“I mean I’ve heard that so often. He will retire when he wants to retire and whether that’s two fights or three fights, I think we have three more on our contract.

“Even though we have a contract, if a fighter wants to retire early, he retires early.

“He will retire when he wants to retire and without giving any credibility to the fact that he’s only going to do two fights and retire.

“Maybe he believes that, but that’s subject to change.”

Earlier this week Fury was interviewed on This Morning alongside his wife Paris, who called on him to hang up his gloves.

Fury appeared to agree that was indeed his intention.

“I’ve got two more fights left and then we’ll really think about what we’re doing and go from there,” the 31-year-old said.

“I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights and this is my 12th year as a professional.”

