Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander Povetkin

6 March 2020
Dillian-Whyte-Lucas-Browne
Dillian Whyte lands a left hook on Lucas Browne. Photo credit: Reuters
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) warned Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) to look out for a new punch in his arsenal ahead of their clash at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2.

The British heavyweight has earned a reputation as a devastating left-hooker after delivering savage knockouts with his lead hand against Dereck Chisora and Lucas Browne in 2018.

“I think it’s time I showed something else to my game now,” said Whyte to Sky Sports. “Everyone knows the left hook and stuff, and they’ll be watching.

“Hopefully they are working on that and watching out for that. When I bring something else and it’s lights out then they’ll be like ‘oh, wow, actually he’s got a right hand or an uppercut’. We’ll see.”

Tyson Fury won the WBC heavyweight championship with his stunning seventh-round knockout of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Whyte, the mandatory contender, has been told by the WBC he must wait until February 2021 for his shot at the title, but he wants that opportunity sooner rather than later.

“I’m not happy at all, because Tyson Fury is not going to fight me voluntarily,” said Whyte. “He’s always done the same thing, try to avoid me, and try and make the AJ fight and fight Wilder again.

“I was glad a fellow British fighter won and beat Deontay Wilder. I was annoyed because I wanted to be the first guy to beat him and I believe that I was capable of that.

“I had the style and the mindset to beat him, because Tyson Fury did exactly what I said you need to do to beat Wilder.

“What’s the point of waiting, my career goes on. I’m not getting any younger. I need more experience, I need to learn more.

“Now it’s time to get sharp again. Sharp mind, sharp feet, sharp hands and challenge myself against a top-level fighter.”

