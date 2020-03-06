Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has revealed plans for a comeback in 2020 and says he has two options.

The 43-year-old, who recently has recently forged a friendship with UFC boss Dana White, is considering a rematch with Conor McGregor or reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There’s just one catch – the fights come with a $600 million price tag.

“Like we talked about on social media, there’s two names right now,” Mayweather said at a speaking event at York Hall promoted by DKM Promotions.

“We talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight.

“For myself, the number is $600m. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.

“In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense.

“I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you.

“The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business.”

Mayweather hasn’t fought since knocking out McGregor in 10 rounds in 2017. He retired with a record of 50-0 (27).

White confirmed after McGregor’s successful return to the octagon against Donald Cerrone UFC 246 in Las Vegas in January that he would be working with Mayweather in 2020.

“Floyd and I have been talking tonight. We’re doing something with Floyd,” White said.

“There’s so much going on, but Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans this year.

“We’ll end up doing something.”

