Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Former three-division world champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares 47-5 (29) is confident he still has enough left in the tank to win another world title at lightweight.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan was last in action three weeks ago when he knocked out Carlos Morales in four rounds at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on the undercard on rising light sensation Ryan Garcia’s first-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca.

“I promised (WBA president) Gilberto Jesús Mendoza that no matter how, this year I’ll become champion one more time,” Linares said in an interview that was streamed through the WBA YouTube channel.

“Not only for the WBA, but also for my country and my family.

“I always mention Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. Thanks to him and thanks to his father that I am where I am. It wasn’t only my father, who introduced boxing to me, but my family that gave me the opportunity to go to Japan at only 16 years old, my mother, siblings.

“I always tell Gilberto that I don’t know how grateful I am with him and his father for having taken me to Japan and helping me out. I keep asking for him the opportunity as a boxer and that he keeps supporting amateur and professional boxing, which we have always loved.

“The best I can do as an athlete is proving that there is still more of Jorge Linares for the future and obtaining a new WBA title.”

Linares, who turned pro a remarkable 17 years ago, credits his late-career surge with changes he made to his camp in the past year following his loss to Pablo Cesar Cano.

“I made some adjustments in my career, personally, and more importantly psychologically,” he said. “Returning to Japan where I started my career, working with my younger brother Carlos, who is my official trainer and the best Teiken Promotions trainer.

“Everything has worked excellent for me, that decision was taken after the loss against Cano.

“I made my comeback in September facing a Filipino in Tokyo, and now that great performance I had with Carlos Morales back in February, a fighter who complicated things for Ryan García, and once again we stole the show.

“That means a lot to me because I now feel prepared to be back in the big leagues.”

If everything goes to plan for Linares, he could find himself in the ring against Garcia later this year or Luke Campbell in a rematch.

“Now I hear some names like Ryan García and Luke Campbell for a second fight,” he said. “There are many good opponents in the 135-pound division and that’s why I felt motivated to be back to this weight class.”

