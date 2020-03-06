Rohan Murdock and Zach Parker make weight ahead of super middleweight clash

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 17 KOs) made weight today as the WBO No.1 and WBO No.2 ranked super middleweights clash tomorrow night at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Parker and Murdock both face their toughest career tests as they battle it out for the WBO International title and a chance to challenge the reigning WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

WBO International Super Middleweight Championship:

Zach Parker: 75.74kg

Rohan Murdock: 75.74kg

Parker vs. Murdock is part of a huge night of action in Manchester.

Main event sees Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) take on Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) in an exciting Super-Featherweight matchup, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) returns as he looks to fight his way back into title action in 2020, Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) continues his hunt for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, Sheffield Super-Lightweight starlet Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) looks to go 5-0, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0), with more fights to be announced soon.

