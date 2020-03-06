TwitterFacebook

Rohan Murdock and Zach Parker make weight ahead of super middleweight clash

6 March 2020
Zach Parker and Rohan Murdock
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 17 KOs) made weight today as the WBO No.1 and WBO No.2 ranked super middleweights clash tomorrow night at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Parker and Murdock both face their toughest career tests as they battle it out for the WBO International title and a chance to challenge the reigning WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

WBO International Super Middleweight Championship:
Zach Parker: 75.74kg
Rohan Murdock: 75.74kg

See Also

Parker vs. Murdock is part of a huge night of action in Manchester.

Main event sees Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) take on Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) in an exciting Super-Featherweight matchup, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) returns as he looks to fight his way back into title action in 2020, Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) continues his hunt for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, Sheffield Super-Lightweight starlet Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) looks to go 5-0, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0), with more fights to be announced soon.

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are available to purchase now via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Blackpool fighter returns after seven years out, run to the Central Area title begins in Colne

Blackpool fighter returns after seven years out, run to the…

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua, according to Andy Lee

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua,…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all in the ring on Saturday night

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all…

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement plans are “subject to change”

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement…

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

TOP STORIES

Blackpool fighter returns after seven years out, run to the…

Blackpool fighter returns after seven years out, run to the Central Area title begins in Colne

Over seven years have elapsed since Blackpool boxer, Jeff Thomas, 11-7-3(1), last laced up the leather and stepped into a professional boxing ring. That night was at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, on the Brian Rose – Vivian Harris undercard, Thomas b…

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Former three-division world champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares 47-5 (29) is confident he still has enough left in the tank to win another world title at lightweight. The 34-year-old Venezuelan was last in action three weeks ago when he knocke…

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua,…

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua, according to Andy Lee

Andy Lee believes Tyson Fury will always be “mentally too strong” for his British rival Anthony Joshua. Excitement is mounting that a mouth-watering clash between WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Joshua before the end of the year…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has described progress towards a mouth-watering undisputed heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year as “all positive”. Fury annexed the WBC title with a stunning seventh-round knockout of previously…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) warned Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) to look out for a new punch in his arsenal ahead of their clash at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. The British heavyweight has earned a reputation as a devastating lef…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all in the ring on Saturday night

Heavyweight contenders Adam 'Babyface' Kownacki 20-0 (15) and Robert 'The Nordic Nightmare' Helenius 29-3 (18) will be fighting for a world title shot when they clash in a WBA title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday ni…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US