Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Eddie Hearn has described progress towards a mouth-watering undisputed heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year as “all positive”.

Fury annexed the WBC title with a stunning seventh-round knockout of previously undefeated American knockout artist Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia in December.

Negotiations are currently underway between Hearn and Fury’s US-based promoter Bob Arum to pit the pair of British heavyweights against each other, possibly in December.

For the mega-fight to happen Joshua will first have to get past Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20, while Fury will need to defeat Wilder in their third fight in July.

“There’s no reason why a deal can’t be done now to lock in Joshua and Fury for that November-December date,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Conversations are ongoing with Bob Arum and are all positive.”

In an earlier interview Hearn said: “The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy. That’s part of the deal that we are looking to do ASAP – a two-fight agreement with Fury and Arum at the end of this year then summer 2021.

“We must try and do that fight in the UK. Ask AJ and Fury where they would like it, and they would say the UK. We know there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make this fight in the UK.

“There will be two of these, maybe three, so certainly summer 2021 we’ll get one in the UK. I would love to make the first one in the UK because we’ve got two British world champions who will fight for the undisputed title – this is never going to happen again. To do it in the UK would be very special.”

Longtime WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte is set to fight Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2 as he waits for his overdue shot at the green belt.

The 31-year-old Londoner was first installed at No.1 in November 2017 but has never been afforded the chance to fight for the world title.

“Whyte was mandatory for so long for Wilder, it was always our aim for Whyte to beat Wilder then make him against Joshua for the undisputed title,” Hearn said.

“Now if Joshua fights Fury, the mandatory is Whyte.

“You will have an undisputed fight between two Brits then another Brit coming into the mix to fight for the undisputed. The heavyweight division in Britain is flying!”

