TwitterFacebook

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

6 March 2020
Anthony Joshua Eddie Hearn belts Getty Images
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Eddie Hearn has described progress towards a mouth-watering undisputed heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year as “all positive”.

Fury annexed the WBC title with a stunning seventh-round knockout of previously undefeated American knockout artist Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia in December.

See Also

Negotiations are currently underway between Hearn and Fury’s US-based promoter Bob Arum to pit the pair of British heavyweights against each other, possibly in December.

For the mega-fight to happen Joshua will first have to get past Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20, while Fury will need to defeat Wilder in their third fight in July.

“There’s no reason why a deal can’t be done now to lock in Joshua and Fury for that November-December date,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Conversations are ongoing with Bob Arum and are all positive.”

In an earlier interview Hearn said: “The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy. That’s part of the deal that we are looking to do ASAP – a two-fight agreement with Fury and Arum at the end of this year then summer 2021.

“We must try and do that fight in the UK. Ask AJ and Fury where they would like it, and they would say the UK. We know there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make this fight in the UK.

“There will be two of these, maybe three, so certainly summer 2021 we’ll get one in the UK. I would love to make the first one in the UK because we’ve got two British world champions who will fight for the undisputed title – this is never going to happen again. To do it in the UK would be very special.”

Longtime WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte is set to fight Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2 as he waits for his overdue shot at the green belt.

The 31-year-old Londoner was first installed at No.1 in November 2017 but has never been afforded the chance to fight for the world title.

“Whyte was mandatory for so long for Wilder, it was always our aim for Whyte to beat Wilder then make him against Joshua for the undisputed title,” Hearn said.

“Now if Joshua fights Fury, the mandatory is Whyte.

“You will have an undisputed fight between two Brits then another Brit coming into the mix to fight for the undisputed. The heavyweight division in Britain is flying!”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua, according to Andy Lee

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua,…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all in the ring on Saturday night

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all…

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement plans are “subject to change”

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement…

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Jorge Linares wants big fights, title shot in 2020

Former three-division world champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares 47-5 (29) is confident he still has enough left in the tank to win another world title at lightweight. The 34-year-old Venezuelan was last in action three weeks ago when he knocke…

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua,…

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua, according to Andy Lee

Andy Lee believes Tyson Fury will always be “mentally too strong” for his British rival Anthony Joshua. Excitement is mounting that a mouth-watering clash between WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Joshua before the end of the year…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in…

Talks progressing for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash in December, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has described progress towards a mouth-watering undisputed heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year as “all positive”. Fury annexed the WBC title with a stunning seventh-round knockout of previously…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander…

Dillian Whyte plans to unveil new knockout punch against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) warned Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) to look out for a new punch in his arsenal ahead of their clash at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. The British heavyweight has earned a reputation as a devastating lef…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all…

Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius ready to leave it all in the ring on Saturday night

Heavyweight contenders Adam 'Babyface' Kownacki 20-0 (15) and Robert 'The Nordic Nightmare' Helenius 29-3 (18) will be fighting for a world title shot when they clash in a WBA title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday ni…

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

Super bantamweight TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-1 (16) is chasing a shot at newly crowned WBA and IBF king Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6). The 33-year-old Australian-based Irishman claimed the IBF 122-pound belt against Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan 18 months …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US