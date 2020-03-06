TwitterFacebook

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

6 March 2020
Doheny+Takahashi
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Super bantamweight TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-1 (16) is chasing a shot at newly crowned WBA and IBF king Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6).

The 33-year-old Australian-based Irishman claimed the IBF 122-pound belt against Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan 18 months ago and made one successful title defence before losing his strap to WBA champ Daniel Roman by majority decision in April last year.

That fight was widely regarded as one of the most thrilling contests of 2019 and now Doheny is targeting the man who bested Roman, Akhmadaliev.

See Also

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his clash with Ionut Baluta at Caesars Palace in Dubai on Friday night, Doheny said: “Akhmadaliev is the current unified world champion so yes, he is my No. 1 target right now. I only narrowly missed out in my attempt to unify the division so it remains my ultimate goal.

“Akhmadaliev and I fight under the same umbrella so that fight can be made easily. It would be a really fan-friendly fight – an absolute war. Two power-punching southpaws having an absolute shootout for the unified championship of the world. It’s a mouth-watering match-up.”

The 25-year-old Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan scored a split decision victory over the vastly more experience Roman 27-3-1 (10) in Miami in January.

Doheny still wants to avenge his loss to Roman, but believe the victory would be sweeter if he was to do it as world champion.

“The ideal scenario would be for me to regain my status as a world champion and then avenge the only loss of my career to date, which came against Roman,” he said.

“With that in mind, I’ll stay at super bantamweight for now because I’m very well positioned with all the governing bodies, so another world title shot is just around the corner.

“There are lots of great fighters out there who I’d love to share a ring but the man on my mind right now is the unified champion Akhmadaliev.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement plans are “subject to change”

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement…

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

“Devious” Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Talks underway for Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in August

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign for long

Floyd Mayweather predicts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua won't reign…

TOP STORIES

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

TJ Doheny has unified champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his sights

Super bantamweight TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-1 (16) is chasing a shot at newly crowned WBA and IBF king Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6). The 33-year-old Australian-based Irishman claimed the IBF 122-pound belt against Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan 18 months …

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement…

Bob Arum compares Tyson Fury to Manny Pacquiao, says retirement plans are “subject to change”

Tyson Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has refuted claims his start heavyweight will retire after two more fights. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champ revealed on British breakfast television this week that he is considering hanging up the gloves afte…

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Floyd Mayweather reveals two comeback options for 2020

Floyd Mayweather has revealed plans for a comeback in 2020 and says he has two options. The 43-year-old, who recently has recently forged a friendship with UFC boss Dana White, is considering a rematch with Conor McGregor or reigning UFC lightweig…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson…

Deontay Wilder should face Andy Ruiz Jr instead of Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder should walk away from his plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury and face Andy Ruiz Jr instead. That’s the word from Andy Lee, who works as part of the coaching staff on Fury’s team. Lee believes the Bronze Bomber is making a mi…

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Dillian Whyte demands world title shot ahead of unification bout

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he has asked the WBC to step in and stop a proposed unification bout between Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) later this year. The Brixton Body Snatcher has been the leading contender in …

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury, according to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder underestimated Tyson Fury in their heavyweight rematch last month. Wilder was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown as Fury dropped him in the third round with a right hand to the head and again in the fif…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US