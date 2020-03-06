Tyson Fury accused of tampering with gloves in win over Deontay Wilder

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Tyson Fury has been accused of tampering with his gloves after defeating Deontay Wilder last month. American fight fans desperate to cling on to hope that Wilder was somehow cheated have pointed to allegedly “loose” gloves that landed without padded protection, exacerbating the impact of Fury’s punches and thus quickening Wilder’s demise.

Legendary cutman Jacob Duran was in the Fury corner on fight night and says that officials from the Nevada State Athletic Commission supervised every second of the glove and hand wrapping process. Duran has been in and around the game for decades and is unlikely to be involved in any shenanigans that would potentially destroy his reputation. “Stitch” worked with the late, great Emanuel Steward for years and says the likes of Sugar Hill and Andy Lee follow the same Kronk protocol.

In the fight, Tyson showed his mastery and tactical adaptability to confound the pundits -who thought his best chance was to circle and box on the back foot- by taking the fight to Wilder from the off. A damaging ear shot started the problems for Team Wilder who were in disarray by the end of the fight when the much maligned Mark Breland threw the towel in and saved his man from a further beating.

This is fascinating. This person is claiming @Tyson_Fury didn’t have his hands all the way in the glove.

Rather the glove was loaded with something. He is citing the flapping of the wrists, basically saying hands don’t bend like that in boxing gloves. @BronzeBomber #TysonFury pic.twitter.com/jceFUg5I07 — Darin Zoccali (@atTheTrack7) February 25, 2020

That was in round seven. There was an argument that it could’ve been stopped earlier. Not that Wilder’s head trainer Jay Deas agreed. He was busy conforming to Wilder’s request that he would rather be carried out on his shield than forcibly removed. In the past Wilder’s power has always bailed him out of sticky situations. This time he was unable to plant his feet and let the power shots go.

As for the glove situation, former super-middleweight champion George Groves has weighed in saying that having the gloves so loose would actually be more detrimental to Fury as it opens up the potential for hand or wrist injuries.

Wilder will have to contend with the flappy gloves again if and when a projected third fight comes to fruition. The Alabama puncher has triggered his right to the third contest, which is expected to return to Las Vegas towards the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua waits in the wings for a shot at the “Gypsy King” or Wilder. AJ takes on Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in June and providing he gets through that bout unscathed, fans will be salivating for a high-class straightener between the division’s top two names.

