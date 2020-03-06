TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury will be too mentally strong for Anthony Joshua, according to Andy Lee

6 March 2020
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Andy Lee believes Tyson Fury will always be “mentally too strong” for his British rival Anthony Joshua.

Excitement is mounting that a mouth-watering clash between WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Joshua before the end of the year.

But first Fury will need to get past Wilder in their trilogy fight in July, while Joshua needs to defeat Kubrat Pulev in June.

Fight fans are pundits alike are salivating at the thought of the two best heavyweights in the world locking horns to determine who is the number one big man on the planet.

Lee, who works as part of Fury’s coaching staff, predicted how the fight would play out.

“He’s the best out there,” Lee told Boxing Social.

“If he fights Anthony Joshua, it’s an interesting fight because Joshua can’t fight Tyson the way he fought (Andy) Ruiz.

“He can’t box and move, he’s going to have to be aggressive. But Tyson has got a whole new approach now, it could make for a very exciting fight.

“But I think Tyson wins. He’s mentally too strong for all of them.

“It goes back to that famous interview with Emanuel Steward when he said the two dominant heavyweights will be Wilder and Fury but Fury would be the one because he’s made of a toughness.

“I go back to that and it’s the truth. Champions are made on the inside.”

Fury delivered an impressive performance to dominate and stop previously undefeated power-puncher Wilder in seven rounds in their rematch last month in Las Vegas.

Joshua regained his three world titles with a revenge win over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

