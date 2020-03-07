Hughie Fury keeps his heavyweight hopes alive with KO victory over Pavel Sour

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hughie Fury 24-3 (13) bounced back from his 12-round decision loss to Alexander Povetkin with a third-round knockout of Pavel Sour 11-3 (6) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The victory keeps the 25-year-old’s heavyweight championship ambitions alive.

Fury, who lost a competitive decision to Russian veteran Povetkin in London last August, had Sour on the canvas during the second frame before finishing him off in the third in the main support bout on Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll card.

Despite not being known as a power-puncher Fury went headhunting early, switching stances and testing the Sour’s chin with overhand rights.

Fury had his Czech opponent in trouble in the second when he landed a right hand before dropping him seconds later with the same punch.

Sensing he had the ascendancy, Fury rushed out of his corner to start the third, again nailing Sour with the right hand and sending him to the deck for the second time of the fight.

Sour beat the count but referee Steve Gray had seen enough, waving off the contest at the 0:24 mark just as the towel came in.

Promoter Eddie Hearn promised a big year ahead for the cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“2020 is an important year,” Hearn said after the fight.

“I believe he can challenge for, and win, world titles. The Povetkin fight was ballsy but maybe not right.

“He is super young with a great team and there is plenty left in Hughie.

“On to a big fight in the summer.”

