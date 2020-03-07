Jono Carroll dominates former world champion Scott Quigg, stops him late

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) scored a career-best win over former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg 35-3-2 (26) stopping him in the 11th round in the main event at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old southpaw from Dublin, Ireland dominated the fight, controlling the distance and initiating the exchanges.

Quigg, 31, was vocal in the lead-up to the fight, labelling his opponent “feather fisted” but it was Carroll who proved to be the sharper puncher in the contest.

“I feel like this is my time to shine,” said Carroll, whose lone loss was to then-IBF 130-pound champion Tevin Farmer on points one year ago. “Scott Quigg was one of my idols growing up and this is just a dream come true for a young kid.

“These feather fists have a little bit of power. I’m finally starting to do all the things I do in the gym and put it into practice. I used quality over quantity.”

Carroll systematically broke Quigg down, using movement and angles effectively to set up shots to the body and head. By the eighth round it was all one-way traffic and Quigg simply had to answer to the ongoing assault.

In the 11th round a left cross from Carroll hurt Quigg, who covered up on the ropes until the towel came in from his corner prompting referee John Latham to wave off the fight at the 2:14 mark.

Prior to the fight promoter Eddie Hearn suggested it could be the end of the line for Quigg if he lost.

“A lot of people talking about it, and it’s ‘what does Scott Quigg has left in the tank,’” Hearn said to iFL TV.

“There’s nothing to think that he won’t have a lot left in the tank. His last performance in Boston (against Mario Brione) was really good, but he has been out of the ring for over a year with an injury.

“We’re going to find out everything we have to know.

“I think if Scott Quigg loses tonight, he probably retires because I don’t think he would want to box anything other than at the world level.

“If Jono Carroll wins, it’s a massive win for him.”

After the fight Quigg hinted it might be time to hang up the gloves.

“He was the better man. I was chasing him,” he said. “Fitness-wise was no problem but my timing wasn’t there.

“I’m a realist and I don’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore. I cut no corners. I beat world champions, sold out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

