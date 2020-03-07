TwitterFacebook

Jono Carroll dominates former world champion Scott Quigg, stops him late

7 March 2020
skysports-scott-quigg-jono-carroll_4941584
Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) scored a career-best win over former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg 35-3-2 (26) stopping him in the 11th round in the main event at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old southpaw from Dublin, Ireland dominated the fight, controlling the distance and initiating the exchanges.

Quigg, 31, was vocal in the lead-up to the fight, labelling his opponent “feather fisted” but it was Carroll who proved to be the sharper puncher in the contest.

See Also

“I feel like this is my time to shine,” said Carroll, whose lone loss was to then-IBF 130-pound champion Tevin Farmer on points one year ago. “Scott Quigg was one of my idols growing up and this is just a dream come true for a young kid.

“These feather fists have a little bit of power. I’m finally starting to do all the things I do in the gym and put it into practice. I used quality over quantity.”

Carroll systematically broke Quigg down, using movement and angles effectively to set up shots to the body and head. By the eighth round it was all one-way traffic and Quigg simply had to answer to the ongoing assault.

In the 11th round a left cross from Carroll hurt Quigg, who covered up on the ropes until the towel came in from his corner prompting referee John Latham to wave off the fight at the 2:14 mark.

Prior to the fight promoter Eddie Hearn suggested it could be the end of the line for Quigg if he lost.

“A lot of people talking about it, and it’s ‘what does Scott Quigg has left in the tank,’” Hearn said to iFL TV.

“There’s nothing to think that he won’t have a lot left in the tank. His last performance in Boston (against Mario Brione) was really good, but he has been out of the ring for over a year with an injury.

“We’re going to find out everything we have to know.

“I think if Scott Quigg loses tonight, he probably retires because I don’t think he would want to box anything other than at the world level.

“If Jono Carroll wins, it’s a massive win for him.”

After the fight Quigg hinted it might be time to hang up the gloves.

“He was the better man. I was chasing him,” he said. “Fitness-wise was no problem but my timing wasn’t there.

“I’m a realist and I don’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore. I cut no corners. I beat world champions, sold out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs…

TOP STORIES

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based…

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-2 (16) has expressed his disappointment at losing to Romanian spoiler Ionut ‘Il Capo’ Baluta 13-2 (2) at Caesars Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. The 33-year-old…

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him. The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las …

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Klitschko has tipped Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to defeat Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if the pair meet in a unification bout later this year. Long-reigning world champion Klitschko was…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US