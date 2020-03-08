TwitterFacebook

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

8 March 2020
Frank-Warren-Tyson-Fury-Bob-Arum
Frank Warren, Tyson Fury and Bob Arum.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has poured cold water on a proposed four-belt heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua later this year.

The reason? Because the Top Rank boss believes his fighter Kubrat Pulev will dethrone the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO king at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

“Fury-Joshua is never going to happen,” Arum told The Times.

See Also

“Pulev is going to knock Joshua out so why would I talk to Eddie [his promoter], who I love dearly, about a Joshua-Fury fight?

“I think Pulev wins and then I negotiate with myself to do a Pulev-Fury fight. Let’s make this crystal clear, I am co-promoter of Tyson and the other co-promoter is Frank Warren.

“I would not talk to Eddie about a fight without Frank’s participation. Frank’s never even talked with Eddie.”

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a one-sided seventh-round knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. The duo battled to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Last year Joshua was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr in his US debut in New York in June. He reversed the result with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

“Joshua was the man on top and then he got knocked out by Andy Ruiz who fought almost all his fights with us, so we know how good and not so good he is,” Arum continued.

“The fact Joshua got knocked out should have sounded alarm bells. The fight he had to regain his belts I discount completely because Andy could not control himself, didn’t train for the fight and came in obese.

“Even then Joshua did not engage with him, he outboxed him. Pulev is yards and yards better than Andy Ruiz.”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs…

TOP STORIES

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based…

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-2 (16) has expressed his disappointment at losing to Romanian spoiler Ionut ‘Il Capo’ Baluta 13-2 (2) at Caesars Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. The 33-year-old…

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him. The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las …

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Klitschko has tipped Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to defeat Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if the pair meet in a unification bout later this year. Long-reigning world champion Klitschko was…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US