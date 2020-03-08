Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has poured cold water on a proposed four-belt heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua later this year.

The reason? Because the Top Rank boss believes his fighter Kubrat Pulev will dethrone the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO king at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

“Fury-Joshua is never going to happen,” Arum told The Times.

“Pulev is going to knock Joshua out so why would I talk to Eddie [his promoter], who I love dearly, about a Joshua-Fury fight?

“I think Pulev wins and then I negotiate with myself to do a Pulev-Fury fight. Let’s make this crystal clear, I am co-promoter of Tyson and the other co-promoter is Frank Warren.

“I would not talk to Eddie about a fight without Frank’s participation. Frank’s never even talked with Eddie.”

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a one-sided seventh-round knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. The duo battled to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Last year Joshua was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr in his US debut in New York in June. He reversed the result with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

“Joshua was the man on top and then he got knocked out by Andy Ruiz who fought almost all his fights with us, so we know how good and not so good he is,” Arum continued.

“The fact Joshua got knocked out should have sounded alarm bells. The fight he had to regain his belts I discount completely because Andy could not control himself, didn’t train for the fight and came in obese.

“Even then Joshua did not engage with him, he outboxed him. Pulev is yards and yards better than Andy Ruiz.”

