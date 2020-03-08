Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him.

The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las Vegas on May 2 instead.

“They made me an offer which I believe was too low. I said no. Billy Joe said no to the same offer,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“I thought we’d start negotiating and we’d have some back-and-forth. But that was it. He made one offer then went to social media saying that I didn’t want the fight.

“Good luck to Billy Joe, I hope he goes out and does it.

“But I don’t think they ever really wanted me anyway. They were just covering their own backs.

“They made one offer, it was the first and last I heard. They have been negotiating with Billy Joe for the past few weeks. I don’t believe it was close to being done.

“I’m disappointed. It wasn’t a fight I ever believed that I’d get but, to get an official offer, you start thinking of ways to beat him.

“It was a fight I wanted but good luck to Billy Joe.

“We’re both world champions but I’m number one in the division. Billy Joe is a good fighter who has paid his dues.

“I believe that I’m the tougher fight for Canelo but we’re both world champions, so we’re both tough for him.”

Smith, who beat John Ryder on points in a tougher than expected outing in November, is now looking for another opponent for a major fight in 2020.

“I’m in a good division in a good position as world champion and undefeated,” he said. “I want the big fights, I want the big names.”

