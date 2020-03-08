Derbyshire’s Zach Parker seals career best performance with TKO victory

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Derbyshire’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) sealed a career best performance with an emphatic 11th round TKO victory over WBO No.1 ranked contender Rohan Murdock (24-2, 17 KOs) at the Manchester Arena.

Parker, a former British Champion, added another belt to his trophy haul as he was crowned the WBO International Super Middleweight Champion and has edged closer to a shot at the current WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Fighting at the Manchester Arena for the second time in his professional career, Parker was ecstatic to once again put in a knockout performance for the Manchester fight fans.

“It was a great fight and I hope the fans all enjoyed it,” said Parker. “It was always going to be a good fight when it’s number 1 versus number 2!

“He was a very tough guy. He took some great shots and kept coming. I was happy to get the stoppage at the end and I knew it would come,” Parker continued. “I’m now number 1 with the WBO so I should be fighting for world titles very soon. I’m ready for them all!”

Parker’s promoter Nisse Sauerland was delighted with the 25-year-old Englishman’s performance.

“Zach was brilliant, I said before the fight that he was going to steal the show and he has done exactly that,” said Sauerland. “He’s produced the fight of the night and sealed it with a knockout – Zach Parker is going all the way to the top!”

