Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based Cuban dominated the fight to win by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-92.

“I was well prepared and I thought I fought very well tonight,” said Sanchez. “I dominated the fight. I showed good footwork and movement and did exactly what we worked on.

“I expected a lot of pressure, but with my boxing ability, there was no way he was going to catch me.”

Sanchez out-punched Philadelphian Dawejko by 352 to 242 and out-landed him by a margin of 116-46.”I knew he was going to fight on the outside and he stayed on the outside,” said Dawejko, 29.

“Not much to say, he just did what he had to do. He was scared that’s why he was running around. He kept jumping back and staying away, so I guess he made it easy on the judges.”

Sanchez opened up a cut over Dawejko’s right eye in round five and continued to target the wound through the back half of the contest.

“I didn’t want to fight Dawejko’s fight, and he realized that and it frustrated him,” Sanchez said. “He might have thought he’s faced guys like me, but there’s no other heavyweight like me.”

With the win Sanchez claims the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title. The fight took place on the undercard of the Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius heavyweight battle.

