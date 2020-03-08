TwitterFacebook

Jono Carroll stops Scott Quigg in Manchester

8 March 2020
Jono Carroll
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Dublin’s Jono Carroll produced a career-best performance to stop former World Champion Scott Quigg at Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

‘King Kong’ dominated from the opening bell before the former WBA Super-Bantamweight Champion’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round after a sustained attack from the Irishman.

After a fiery build-up to their crunch Super-Featherweight showdown, the rivals finally got to settle their differences in the top-of-the-bill clash which ended with Bury’s Quigg pondering his future in the ring.

See Also

“He was the better man. I was chasing him,” said an emotional Quigg afterwards. “Fitness-wise was no problem but my timing wasn’t there.

“I’m a realist and I don’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore. I cut no corners. I beat World Champions, sold out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

“Scott was one of my idols growing up but this is my time, tonight I showed my quality,” said Carroll.

Manchester Heavyweight Hughie Fury bounced back from his August defeat to former World Champion Alexander Povetkin by knocking out the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sour in three rounds to rekindle his World Heavyweight Title hopes.

Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler dropped late stand in Theophilus Tetteh three times on route to a first round stoppage win to stay on course for a mouth-watering rematch with Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald later this year.

“I’m coming for you son,” said Fowler. “Let’s have a 12-round war for the fans, you will not beat me this time.”

Zach Parker stopped Rohan Murdock in the penultimate round to win the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title. The undefeated Derbyshire fighter took control of the fight after the halfway stage and floored the Australian No.1 with a left hook in the 11th round to force a stoppage and secure top ranking with the WBO.

Jack Cullen stopped Tomas Andres Reynoso in two rounds to return to winning ways and set up an exciting clash with Ireland’s Jason Quigley on the Whyte-Povetkin undercard on May 2.

Robbie Davies Jr secured a shutout win over Damian Leonardo Yapur in his first fight since teaming up with new trainer Dominic Ingle. Davies Jr dominated the Argentine over eight rounds to claim an 80-72 decision on his return to the ring after losing to super-lightweight rival Lewis Ritson in a domestic thriller in October.

Dalton Smith claimed his third straight stoppage with a TKO victory over Benson Nyilawila. The former amateur star from Sheffield dropped southpaw Nyilawila in every round before the referee’s intervention in the fourth to extend his record in the pro ranks to 5-0.

‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati progressed to 7-0 (5 KOs) with a second round KO win, Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz earned a shutout 40-36 points win over Dean Jones to move to 5-0, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Bantamweight prospect Ibrahim Nadim moved to 2-0 with a 39-37 points win over Stefan Nicolae, Stretford Middleweight Bradley Rea decisioned Pavol Garaj to earn his ninth win as a pro and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland claimed the third win of his career by outpointing Joel Sanchez.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs…

TOP STORIES

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based…

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-2 (16) has expressed his disappointment at losing to Romanian spoiler Ionut ‘Il Capo’ Baluta 13-2 (2) at Caesars Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. The 33-year-old…

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him. The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las …

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Klitschko has tipped Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to defeat Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if the pair meet in a unification bout later this year. Long-reigning world champion Klitschko was…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US