Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg has announced his retirement following his 11th round stoppage loss to Jono Carroll in a super featherweight contest at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old from Lancashire was never in the fight, with slick southpaw Carroll using angles, lateral movement and deft footwork to control the action in every round.

Quigg’s corner threw in the towel at the 2:14 mark of the penultimate round.

See Also

“It’s been a great journey and I couldn’t of given the sport anymore,” Quigg posted on Instagram. “It’s been a pleasure working alongside Eddie Hearn.

“I’ve achieved everything my desire, dedication, and ability would take me to. I can walk away with my head held high!

“Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years 👊 #teamquigg #noregrets.”

Quigg turned pro in 2007 and four years later claimed the British 122-pound title from Jason Booth by seventh-round stoppage.

The following year Quigg had to settle for a technical draw against Rendall Munroe for the interim WBA super bantamweight belt. In the immediate rematch Quigg stopped Munroe in six.

Quigg fought Yoandris Salinas for the full WBA title in October 2013, settling for a split draw. The following month Quigg knocked out Diego Oscar Silva in two rounds to claim the same belt, his first world championship.

Quigg would go on to make four title defences before meeting domestic rival and IBF champion Carl Frampton in February 2016. In an exciting give-and-take battle, Quigg survived a broken jaw in the fourth round to last the distance only to lose by split decision.

After stringing together three wins Quigg challenged WBO champion Oscar Valdez but failed to make weight, lasting the distance but losing on points.

His last win was a second-round knockout of Mario Briones in Boston in October 2018.

Quigg retires with a commendable record of 35-3-2 (26).

Read more articles about: jono carroll, Scott Quigg

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.