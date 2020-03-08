Trainers trade barbs ahead of Yuniel Dorticos vs Maris Briedis WBSS final

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Maris Briedis’ trainer Dmitrijs Šiholajs believes Yuniel Dorticos is talking himself up to convince himself he can win ahead of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final at the Arena Rig in Riga, Latvia on March 21.

“We see how Dorticos’ team is trying to convince themselves and everybody else on how strong they are but it only gives us extra fuel and motivation to train for the bout!” said Dmitrijs Šiholajs, who became Briedis’ trainer after the semi-final loss to Oleksandr Usyk in January 2018.

“The history of boxing has proven that the less you talk, the more time you have to get ready and be better.”

Briedis 26-1 (19) will have the home ground advantage in his native Latvia against IBF 200-pound champion Dorticos 24-1 (22) when the pair clash for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“The camp is going well, we’re working towards being ready for a full 12 round final,” Šiholajs continued.

“Only God will decide who’s worthy of having the Muhammad Ali trophy in his possession. But Mairis Briedis is ready to fight for it!”

Meanwhile, Dorticos’ coach Pedro Roque says their own camp has been close to perfect.

“The vibe has been amazing and Dorticos has been in camp with newly crowned two-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy and two-time world champion Erislandy Lara. He has been training hard and is in superb shape,” Roque said.

“Dorticos has progressed and learned a whole lot from his last fights and the new version of the champion will showcase his ring IQ boxing skills from the Cuban school and of course his extraordinary power.

“When the bell rings we are ready to fight one round or 12 rounds. The champion has mentioned a KO and that might just happen anytime. And if a knockout happens it will be a brutal one just like his last one or even better.”

