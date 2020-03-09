Coronavirus halts boxing show; 60 million people on lockdown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The World Championship boxing event scheduled for March 27 in Verona, Italy, at the AGSM Forum, has been postponed due to the recent ban by the Italian government of all sports events until April 3.

The show promoted by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN will be rescheduled as soon as health regulations allow. The main event will remain the vacant Interim WBA World Lightweight Title clash between Francesco Patera and Devis Boschiero. Opi Since 82 and Matchroom Boxing Italy are also working to reschedule the show which should have taken place in Milan on February 28. Given the unprecedented nature of this now global issue, we are unable to offer more clarity on new dates.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said: “60 million People throughout Italy should not travel other than for work or emergencies”

He added that all public gatherings will be banned and sporting events suspended. The decision was made to protect the most vulnerable people in the country. The measures will take effect Tuesday and last until April 3 when they will re-evaluate the situation.

