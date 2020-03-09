Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June before he was scratched from the bout following a failed drug test.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite hasn’t fought since knocking out Bogdan Dinu in four rounds in November 2018.

“Anthony Joshua is another fraud. He puts a nice guy attitude but behind closed doors, he wants to talk shit about me,” said Miller to iFL TV. “Be real all the time. If you’re an asshole during the night-time, then be an asshole during the daytime. He has to be a persona. I get it, and he has to live a certain way.

“I get it. But when somebody is coming for you, you have to fight fire with fire some time, and he feels that’s his best way, to fight fire with fire. I was going to smoke his ass. If he keeps the belts, yeah.

“The route that I have with Top Rank, we’re going to get a title shot soon. I think less than a year, we’re going to get another title shot. No doubt in my mind. If he keeps onto the belts, I don’t know.”

There has been talk that WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Joshua will seek a unification bout in December with Fury, who is coming off a stunning seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Before that fight can happen Joshua will need to bet past his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev in June, while Fury has a third fight with Wilder lined up in July.

“Anytime he gets hit, his legs turn to noodles. I don’t see him beating Tyson Fury, and I still don’t see him beating Deontay Wilder. That’s a winnable fight for him, but Pulev can crack too. It’s not the easiest fight in the world,” continued Miller.

“There’s a lot of things in boxing. Yeah, I think Fury is the hardest guy in the division to beat. I love Tyson, but Tyson ain’t doing nothing to me in the ring. He knows this. He knows ‘Big Baby’ ain’t no joke. Him knocking me down.

“Tyson was saying that when he first came back on the scene to get some buzz going because my name was up there at the top. He said he knocked me down seven times. It never happened. Tyson, don’t lie. It’s a competitive competition, but also respect is there. He’s also not the type of person that you can really hate.”

