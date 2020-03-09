Mikey Garcia to Attend Box Fan Expo on May 2nd in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garcia will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Boxing Expo will also take place before the return of Boxing’s Superstar Canelo Alvarez, who will be participating in a mega fight, later that evening at the T-Mobile arena.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Garcia will make his 4th appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise as well as products for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing Superstar and one of the best Boxer in the world at the Pound For Pound (P4P) CBD booth. More info: https://www.pforpcbd.com/

Garcia returned to the ring last week on February 29, 2020 to face former 3-time world champion Jessie Vargas. This exciting welterweight showdown took place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas and was streamed live on DAZN in the US. Close to 12,000 fans were treated to an incredible night of boxing, which saw Garcia compete in his second welterweight division bout, with a unanimous decision win over Vargas in a very tough, competitive and entertaining fight.

Garcia joins Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Mikey Garcia

Mikey Garcia, is an American professional boxer from Mexican descent and a 4 Division world champion as well as a unified lightweight world champion, having held the WBC title since 2017, and the IBF title since July 2018. Previously he held the WBO and Ring magazine featherweight titles in 2013, the WBO junior lightweight title from 2013 to 2014, and the IBF and lineal light welterweight titles from March to April 2018. On July 28, 2018, Garcia defended his WBC lightweight title and took away the IBF belt from Robert Easter Jr with a wide unanimous decision win, which included a third-round knockdown. More than 12,500 fans were on hand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to witness this incredible achievement.

On March 16th of this year, Garcia went up 2 weight classes to challenge the IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., who many consider to be one of the Top Pound for Pound best boxer in the world. In front of a 48,000 thousand electrifying crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Garcia fought a very hard and incredibly brave fight that went the distance, but Spence came out on top to retain his world Title.

Garcia is considered and ranked in many organizations amongst some of the best fighters in the world. He is trained by his father Eduardo and his brother, former world champion and one of the top boxing trainers in the world Robert Garcia. Today, the boxing world awaits impatiently to see what Garcia will decide to do in his next fight and which division he will be competing at, with so many great fights to happen in the near future.

About Pound For Pound CBD

P4P Therapeutics and Mikey Garcia have teamed up to make high-quality CBD products available in convenient and affordable bundles shipped directly to you each month. Our products are produced from 100% organic industrial hemp and are tested for purity & potency. We work with the top CBD cultivators and have specially formulated this line to meet Mikey Garcia’s needs as a professional athlete, as well as for maximum benefit to recreational athletes and all consumers. From gummies and gel capsules, to lemongrass soothe balms and potent CBD oil tinctures, we have you covered! Made in the USA and containing zero THC, our products are formulated for human consumption and are safe for all animals with endocannabinoid systems. Browse the new P4P Therapeutics line, choose a monthly subscription, and start enjoying the benefits of high-quality CBD products with us!

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet the stars of boxing that represent the past, present and future of the sport. With hosted autograph signings, meet-and-greets with current and former boxing world champions, limited edition merchandise for sale, giveaways and more, this is the ultimate event for fans of the sport.

Past boxing stars that have participated include: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Devin Haney, David Benavidez, Errol Spence Jr, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Paz, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Claressa Shields, Teofimo Lopez, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, and many more.

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry as a whole.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

