Samuel Teah Decisions Dieumerci Nzau in front of Packed Crowd in Philly

9 March 2020
Boxing Ring
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan/360 Boxing Promotions
This past Saturday night, junior welterweight Samuel Teah won a six-round unanimous decision over Dieumerci Nzau in front of a sold-out crowd at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The successful show, which was attended by many members of the boxing community as well as well as WWE superstars, was the inaugural card staged by RDR Promotions.

Teah of Philadelphia dropped Nzau in the opening frame with a hard right hand to the head. Teah never was challenged in the bout that saw him win by scores of 60-53 twice and 59-54.

Teah now has a record of 17-3-1. Nzau of Silver Spring, Maryland is now 11-12.

Brandon Robinson got off the deck in round two to comeback and stop Josue Obando in the same round of their scheduled six-round super middleweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 1:46 of the 2nd frame for the Upper Darby, PA native, who now has a record of 15-2 with 10 knockouts. Obando of Guadalajara, Mexico is 19-27-2.

Nahir Albright won a six-round majority decision over Andrew Rodgers in a junior welterweight bout.

Albright of Sicklerville, NJ won by scores of 60-54, 58-56 and 57-57 and is now 8-1. Rodgers of Elkhart, IN is 4-9-2.

Ryan Umberger kept his perfect knockout streak in-tact by stopping Estevan Payan in the opening frame of their four-round middleweight bout.

Umberger of Bensalem, PA is 4-0 with four stoppages. Payan of Glendale, AZ is 1-9-1.

Naheem Parker made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Anthony Carter in a super lightweight bout.

Parker of Camden, NJ won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37. Carter of Philadelphia is 0-2.

Victor Medina and Michael Stoute fought to a four-round split draw in a bantamweight fight.

Scores were 39-37 for each and 38-38.

Medina of Hartford, CT is 1-0-1. Stoute of Long Island is 3-2-1.

Nafear Charles stopped Joseph Santana in 74 seconds of their four-round lightweight bout.

Charles of Philadelphia is 3-0 with all wins coming early. Santana of Providence, RI is 0-3.

Touted amateur Rashiem Jefferson Jr. won a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Nathan Benichou in a featherweight contest.

Jefferson of Philadelphia was making his pro debut, won by shutout scores of 40-36 on all cards. Benichou of France is 2-1.

LaQuan Evans stopped debuting Anthony Young in the final round of their scheduled four-round junior middleweight fight.

Evans of Philadelphia is now 4-1 with two knockouts. Carter, also of Philadelphia is 0-1.

