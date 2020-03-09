Zach Parker KO’s Rohan Murdock in 11 rounds
Zach Parker came through his toughest test to date as he dismantled Australia’s Rohan Murdock in 11 rounds on Saturday night live on SKY Sports.
WBO Number 1 and 2 contender’s went toe to toe at the Manchester Arena and, after breaking Murdock down, a spiteful left hook halted the brave Aussie challenger in the latter stages of the contest.
Parker can now call himself the number one contender the WBO super-middleweight strap and was awarded the WBO Inter-Continental Title at the same time.
“I want a world title shot as soon as possible,” Parker said afterwards. “Obviously I should be the mandatory for the (WBO) title now. I’m ready.”
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.