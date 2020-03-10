TwitterFacebook

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

10 March 2020
Canelo Alvarez
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Promoter Bob Arum has paid world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) the highest compliment, saying there is not a fighter at 160 or 168-pounds that can beat him.

The Top Rank boss’s comments come as something of a surprise as Alvarez is promoted by rival organisation Golden Boy Promotions.

Mexican superstar Alvarez, 29, is widely expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 2.

See Also

“I don’t think anybody at 160 or 168 beats Canelo,” said Arum to Behind the Gloves. “And I think Canelo is that good. I think Saunders is an excellent fighter, very good technical boxer, but I look at Canelo winning because I think Canelo beats anybody, (Gennady) Golovkin, Callum Smith, (David) Benavidez, anybody in those weight divisions.

“And I think Canelo is that good. So I think it’s a terrific fight with Billy Joe Saunders, but I’d look at Canelo as the winner. Canelo is really something special.”

Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing said he expects negotiations for the Alvarez-Saunders fight to be concluded this week.

“We have a contract from Golden Boy for Billy Joe Saunders. We’ve gone back with our comments, two major, and we haven’t gotten it back yet,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“We haven’t gotten it back yet. So there’s no fight yet and no deal, but we expect that to be concluded. We hope it is. Billy Joe is ready to go. They’re talking about having a press conference next week.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

TOP STORIES

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Promoter Bob Arum has paid world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) the highest compliment, saying there is not a fighter at 160 or 168-pounds that can beat him. The Top Rank boss’s comments come as something of a surprise as …

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

IBF number two ranked lightweight George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) is planning on knocking out former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) in front of his home crowd at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on May 9. The 26-year-old Australi…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is confident he will have the measure of undefeated Australian George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) ahead of their IBF lightweight eliminator at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on May 9. The 33-y…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US