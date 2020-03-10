Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Bob Arum has paid world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) the highest compliment, saying there is not a fighter at 160 or 168-pounds that can beat him.

The Top Rank boss’s comments come as something of a surprise as Alvarez is promoted by rival organisation Golden Boy Promotions.

Mexican superstar Alvarez, 29, is widely expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 2.

“I don’t think anybody at 160 or 168 beats Canelo,” said Arum to Behind the Gloves. “And I think Canelo is that good. I think Saunders is an excellent fighter, very good technical boxer, but I look at Canelo winning because I think Canelo beats anybody, (Gennady) Golovkin, Callum Smith, (David) Benavidez, anybody in those weight divisions.

“And I think Canelo is that good. So I think it’s a terrific fight with Billy Joe Saunders, but I’d look at Canelo as the winner. Canelo is really something special.”

Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing said he expects negotiations for the Alvarez-Saunders fight to be concluded this week.

“We have a contract from Golden Boy for Billy Joe Saunders. We’ve gone back with our comments, two major, and we haven’t gotten it back yet,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“We haven’t gotten it back yet. So there’s no fight yet and no deal, but we expect that to be concluded. We hope it is. Billy Joe is ready to go. They’re talking about having a press conference next week.”

