Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management announce new signing

10 March 2020
Golden Boy
Press Release

Press Release

Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management are proud to introduce another exciting talent to American audiences as NABF Heavyweight Champion Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (10-0, 10 KOs) has joined their co-promotional stable. Makhamudov joins the likes of David Lemieux, Yves Ulysses, Erik Bazinyan and Steven Butler in taking part in this historic co-promotional partnership.

Standing at six feet five and a half inches tall, Makhmudov is a Russian monster who weighs as much as 260 pounds when stepping into the ring. Before turning professional in 2017, he was an international amateur standout, where he competed in various tournaments, including the World Series of Boxing. As a professional, the 30-year-old contender has ended all of his fights by knockout, including a first-round win against world champion Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter to win the NABF Heavyweight Title. Makhmudov, who now calls Montreal, Quebec, Canada his home, aspires to conquer the talent-laden heavyweight division as soon as possible.

“I’m confident that with my team, Eye of the Tiger Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, I will reach my goal of becoming heavyweight champion of the world,” said Arslanbek Makhmudov.

“I’m thrilled to bring the top heavyweight prospect in the world to the U.S. with Golden Boy Promotions,” said Camille Estephan, President of Eye of the Tiger Management. “We plan to send a message to the heavyweight division with his performances. I’m partnering up with Oscar, Eric, Robert, Bernard and their team, and I believe we will have a heavyweight champion of the world together.”

“In recent years, we have had somewhat of a renaissance in the heavyweight division,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “The big fights, heated rivalries and constant media exposure that the heavyweights are getting these days is very good for the health of the sport. By signing fighters such as Arslan Makhmudov, we are doing our part in continuing this momentum into the future. Makhmudov is a knockout artist who is joining our ranks after compiling an impressive record of 10 wins with 10 knockouts with our friends at Eye of the Tiger Management. We look forward to working with Camille Estephan and the entire team as we develop Makhmudov into a world champion.”

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based…

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-2 (16) has expressed his disappointment at losing to Romanian spoiler Ionut ‘Il Capo’ Baluta 13-2 (2) at Caesars Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. The 33-year-old…

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him. The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las …

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Klitschko has tipped Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to defeat Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if the pair meet in a unification bout later this year. Long-reigning world champion Klitschko was…

