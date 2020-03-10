Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is confident he will have the measure of undefeated Australian George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) ahead of their IBF lightweight eliminator at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on May 9.

The 33-year-old Welshman moved up to lightweight last year after losing his 126-pound title to Josh Warrington in 2018.

“I’m glad to be back here in Cardiff fighting in Wales. The Welsh fans have been crying out for bigtime boxing to be back in Wales. I’m glad and I’m proud to be the main to bring it back,” Selby said to Fightnews.

“I’ve got a tough task ahead of me. George Kambosos Jr is a very good fighter, unbeaten in 18 fights and he can punch and he can box. He’s a pressure fighter. I think he’s the seventh unbeaten fighter that I’ve boxed in my career and the third Australian, and I beat both of those.

“I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr in the Wildcard gym, we sparred a few rounds and he’s a good fighter. In those couple of rounds I took enough away to know what I’ve got to do in the fight to beat him.

“One thing I’ve got over Kambosos Jr is experience. He’s had 18 fights, I’ve had maybe 18 or 17 title fights. I have a wealth of experience, I’ve had six world title fights. I’m hoping that’s going to help me win.

“I believe that if I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat anyone. I should have been a lightweight a lot earlier in my career.

“After winning the world title and defending it that’s when I should have stepped up to super featherweight and then lightweight, but there was always those big fights looming, and being a champion the last thing you want to do is give up your title, I’d rather lose it in the ring.”

