TwitterFacebook

WBSS Cruiserweight final to be shown LIVE in the UK

10 March 2020
Ali Trophy
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

UK fight fans can look forward to watching the conclusion of another World Boxing Super Series tournament after the WBSS partnered with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports to exclusively broadcast the massive Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown later this month.

Sky Sports, the UK’s premier sports broadcaster, includes the world’s premier boxing tournament’s Season 2 conclusion to its schedule with the cruiserweight final between Latvia’s Mairis Briedis and Cuba’s IBF World champion Yuniel ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos on March 21 at the Arena Riga, Latvia.

Previous Season 2 finals shown on Sky Sports – Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire and Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor – were consensus Fight of the Year 2019 and FOTY contender respectively.

See Also

“The WBSS is thrilled to continue our work with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports to bring our sensational cruiserweight final to as many UK fans as possible,” said Kalle Sauerland, WBSS Chief Boxing Officer.

“In this final, we present the two greatest cruiserweights on the planet. The two best sportsmen of the division. Both two-time world champions. We, the WBSS, are so proud to showcase these athletes fighting for a trophy in the name of Muhammad Ali, the greatest of the sport. This match-up contains all the ingredients to become an absolute barnstormer and another WBSS Fight of the Year-contender.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports’ head of boxing development, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final is live on Sky Sports as Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos should provide an explosive showdown in Riga.

“The WBSS has already created classic finals – Josh Taylor’s titanic clash with Regis Prograis and Naoya Inoue’s breathtaking battle with Nonito Donaire. Two fight of the year contenders in 2019!

“Briedis and Dorticos will be eager to deliver another fabulous final as we add another exciting fight night to our Sky Sports schedule.”

“I’m delighted to be working with the World Boxing Super Series again to air the highly-anticipated Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos live on Sky Sports,” said Eddie Hearn, Promotor of Matchroom Boxing. “We’ve aired two Fight of the Year contenders in Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor at The O2 and Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire in Japan and we expect this one to be another cracking fight for the UK fight fans.”

Tickets for the incredible Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown on March 21 are on sale from €29 via bilesuserviss.lv.

On the line in Riga:
The Cruiserweight Muhammad Ali Trophy and IBF & Ring Magazine World titles.

The road to Riga:
Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos took parallel routes to the cruiserweight final of the WBSS. Briedis beat Noel Mikaelian on points in his quarter-final in Chicago and stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in Riga via TKO in the third round of a dramatic semi-final. Dorticos claimed a points victory over Mateusz Masternak in Chicago and a 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in Riga – a KO that earned the ‘KO Doctor’ the ‘Knockout of the Year’ prize across multiple media.

Muhammad Ali Trophy champions:
2018-19: Naoya Inoue, Bantamweight
2018-19: Josh Taylor, Super-Lightweight
2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, Cruiserweight
2017-18: Callum Smith, Super Middleweight

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg announces retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Robert Helenius shocks Adam Kownacki, knocks him out in four

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification bout

Bob Arum pours cold water on proposed Tyson Fury vs…

TOP STORIES

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan planning summer ring return

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is planning a summer return to the ring, but it won’t be against domestic rival Kell Brook. The 33-year-old bounced back from his sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in April with a fourth-round stoppage of overmatche…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t…

Jarrell Miller labels Anthony Joshua a fraud, says he can’t beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

Undefeated American heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has labelled unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a fraud, saying he can’t beat WBC champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Miller 23-0-1 (20) was scheduled to face Joshua at New York…

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Frank Sanchez dominates Joey Dawejko in heavyweight clash in Brooklyn

Heavyweight prospect Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez 15-0 (11) remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Joey Dawejko 20-8-4 (11) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. The 27-year-old Las Vegas-based…

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

TJ Doheny reflects on shock loss to Ionut Baluta

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-2 (16) has expressed his disappointment at losing to Romanian spoiler Ionut ‘Il Capo’ Baluta 13-2 (2) at Caesars Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. The 33-year-old…

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

Callum Smith reacts to Canelo Alvarez snub

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) never genuinely wanted to fight him. The Mexican superstar is widely expected to face WBO 168-pound boss Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las …

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury…

Wladimir Klitschko tips winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Klitschko has tipped Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to defeat Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if the pair meet in a unification bout later this year. Long-reigning world champion Klitschko was…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US