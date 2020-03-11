TwitterFacebook

Abass Baraou defends his WBC International Super Welterweight title against Nick Klappert

11 March 2020
Abass Baraou
Photo Credit: Team Sauerland
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Team Sauerland’s exciting contender Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) will defend his WBC International Super Welterweight title against his countryman Nick Klappert (28-3, 15 KOs) at the Work Your Champ Arena on April 4th in Hamburg, Germany.

Baraou’s tenth professional contest will be the first under the guidance of his new trainer Adam Booth, having moved from Berlin to the UK to link up with the highly regarded coach at the new Boxing Booth Gym in Surrey, England.

The 25-year-old will be headlining in Hamburg for the second time this year having topped the bill against Abraham Juarez on January 25th where he delivered a devastating performance that saw the Mexican retire on his stool after four brutal rounds.

See Also

“I am very happy to be boxing again in Hamburg and also live on SPORT1,” said Baraou. “I want to claim my tenth victory in my tenth fight, and I will remain undefeated. My opponent is of course experienced, but he won’t stop me on my way to the top! Everyone can definitely look forward to a great fight.”

Klappert enters the ring off the back of a career best performance in Hamburg in November that saw him overcome Antonio Hoffman to pick up the IBO Continental Super Welterweight title, and will be hoping to build on this success as he goes in search of his twenty-ninth professional win.

“I’m working hard and I’ve had excellent preparation for the fight,” said Klappert. “We don’t underestimate anyone but I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and fighting in Hamburg.”

Chief support on April 4th at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg comes from IBF European Middleweight Champion Denis Radovan (13-0-1, 6 KOs). 18-year-old Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KOs) is also in action as she looks to build on a fantastic debut year, and James Kraft (17-0-1, 9 KOs) challenges Dimitar Tilev (11-0, 7 KOs) for the IBF Junior World Super Middleweight title.

All the action will be broadcast live on SPORT1 in Germany.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

TOP STORIES

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US