TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

11 March 2020
gettyimages-476349440
Anthony Joshua with Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehensive 12-round decision win over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in Saudi Arabia in December.

“You will see one of the best AJ performances – the shackles are off from the Ruiz Jr 2 fight in terms of being disciplined and following a game-plan,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

See Also

“He can be more destructive in a better stand-up fight.

“The mindset is the same and has been the same since day one, with a couple of tweaks. The Ruiz Jr defeat taught him not to be influenced by outside noise. Stay focused, look after yourself, be selfish.

“He gave time to everybody but this is an unforgiving sport and you’ve got to look after No 1. He did that for the Ruiz Jr rematch and he will do it again.

“He’s been working since the Ruiz Jr rematch. There hasn’t been a week where he hasn’t been in the gym working on tactics, ability and technique. He’s absolutely driven to be the best.

“This isn’t a guy who fights then goes on holiday to have a few pints and a couple of pizzas, taking three months off with the kids. He is working day-in, day-out. He’s an absolute role model to any athlete and any individual in sport.

“The Pulev fight is the focus. He has said: ‘You make plans, for me it’s only about Pulev’.

“I sent him [Pulev and Fury’s promoter] Bob Arum’s interview where he said ‘there will be no AJ after June 20 when Pulev knocks him out’.

“I did that to spark the flames in AJ.

“We need that. You’ve got to be up for this. Against Ruiz Jr the first time, maybe one of the problems was that the spark wasn’t there. If you take your eye off the ball you will get beaten.

“With what’s ahead, we can’t afford to lose. He’s doing everything to put an unbelievable performance together on June 20.”

Joshua struggled to find suitable sparring partners for his first fight against Ruiz Jr last June, which he lost by seventh-round knockout.

“It’s a lot easier for Pulev than it was for Ruiz Jr, who was an unorthodox style,” Hearn explained.

“Ruiz Jr is 6ft 19st and very fast. His hand speed and technique is almost unheard of. Pulev? More straight up and down. Great right hand, technically good from an amateur perspective. He’s been around, has boxed Wladimir Klitschko and been unbeaten for a long time.

“It will be easier to determine sparring partners.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

TOP STORIES

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US