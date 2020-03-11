Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehensive 12-round decision win over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in Saudi Arabia in December.

“You will see one of the best AJ performances – the shackles are off from the Ruiz Jr 2 fight in terms of being disciplined and following a game-plan,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“He can be more destructive in a better stand-up fight.

“The mindset is the same and has been the same since day one, with a couple of tweaks. The Ruiz Jr defeat taught him not to be influenced by outside noise. Stay focused, look after yourself, be selfish.

“He gave time to everybody but this is an unforgiving sport and you’ve got to look after No 1. He did that for the Ruiz Jr rematch and he will do it again.

“He’s been working since the Ruiz Jr rematch. There hasn’t been a week where he hasn’t been in the gym working on tactics, ability and technique. He’s absolutely driven to be the best.

“This isn’t a guy who fights then goes on holiday to have a few pints and a couple of pizzas, taking three months off with the kids. He is working day-in, day-out. He’s an absolute role model to any athlete and any individual in sport.

“The Pulev fight is the focus. He has said: ‘You make plans, for me it’s only about Pulev’.

“I sent him [Pulev and Fury’s promoter] Bob Arum’s interview where he said ‘there will be no AJ after June 20 when Pulev knocks him out’.

“I did that to spark the flames in AJ.

“We need that. You’ve got to be up for this. Against Ruiz Jr the first time, maybe one of the problems was that the spark wasn’t there. If you take your eye off the ball you will get beaten.

“With what’s ahead, we can’t afford to lose. He’s doing everything to put an unbelievable performance together on June 20.”

Joshua struggled to find suitable sparring partners for his first fight against Ruiz Jr last June, which he lost by seventh-round knockout.

“It’s a lot easier for Pulev than it was for Ruiz Jr, who was an unorthodox style,” Hearn explained.

“Ruiz Jr is 6ft 19st and very fast. His hand speed and technique is almost unheard of. Pulev? More straight up and down. Great right hand, technically good from an amateur perspective. He’s been around, has boxed Wladimir Klitschko and been unbeaten for a long time.

“It will be easier to determine sparring partners.”

