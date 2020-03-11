Brooklyn based Irishman Feargal McCrory all set ahead of Madison Square Garden debut on St Patrick’s Day

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

New York based Irishman Feargal McCrory is all set for his US debut at the Mecca of Boxing itself, Madison Square Garden.

McCrory has followed up from a standout amateur career with just as much success in the professional ranks. McCrory captured 5 national titles as an amateur and represented Ireland internationally prior to turning professional where his good form has continued with 11 professional wins from 11 contests winning an Irish title along the way.

Tyrone native McCrory, who has moved stateside to work alongside famed trainer/advisor Andre Rozier’s Team Havoc at his base in Brooklyn, New York, makes his American debut on the undercard of the Mick Conlan topped St Patrick’s Day extravaganza at Madison Square Garden.

McCrory opened up about getting this opportunity to showcase his skills at the Mecca of Boxing live on ESPN+.

He said, “I couldn’t be happier to be getting a dream opportunity at Madison Square Garden live on ESPN+ and I have to thank my trainer and advisor Andre Rozier and Team Havoc for getting me this massive opportunity to showcase my skills at, what I believe is the best most prestigious venue in world boxing.

“Training camp has gone superbly for this fight. I’ve had great sparring with the likes of Juan Dominguez, Duke Micah and many other top class talents in Brooklyn. Chris Algieri has been a massive help with my conditioning and alongside the training with Andre and Terrence, I feel I have had the best camp of my professional career and I intend on producing a performance to justify why I’ve made the sacrifices of moving to New York for camps.”

McCrory is set to clash with former foe of Shakur Stevenson and Vladimir Nikitin, Juan Tapia, who produced entertaining displays in both contests that went the scheduled distance.

Now campaigning at featherweight, ‘Fearless’ McCrory discussed his Texan opponent on St Patrick’s Day.

The Irishman stated, “I’m really happy with the opponent I’m fighting at The Garden and thank you to the team at Top Rank for putting me in a fight that will an entertaining one. I’ve sold a lot of tickets for this show so I want to be in a real fight against a game fighter and that’s what I have in Tapia.

“Tapia has been the distance with now world champion Shakur Stevenson and had a toe to toe fight with Vladimir Nikitin and I do my best to always be in exciting fights so I think this fight will be a fun one to watch and one that will show what level I’m at. I want to be challenging for titles of some sort before the years out, and I know I’ll have to look good against Tapia in order to prove to everyone why I should be in big fights in the near future.”

