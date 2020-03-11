Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) in Las Vegas on May 2 before completing his trilogy with Golovkin.

Alvarez scored a disputed split draw against the Kazakh bomber at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in September 2017 before outpointing him over 12 rounds by majority decision at the same venue a year later.

Journalist Mike Coppinger reported on The Athletic’s Pug and Copp podcast that broadcaster DAZN is pushing for the fight.

“DAZN wants a commitment from Canelo Alvarez to fight Gennady Golovkin in September,” Coppinger said.

“And Canelo is okay with that, he’s totally okay with fighting Gennady Golovkin, but he wants some considerations in return.

“I’ve heard that DAZN – and John Skipper in particular – have come to Canelo and said, ‘Alright, fight Saunders in May, fight GGG in September, then we’d like to do Ryota Murata in December.’

“And then possibly I heard even maybe Dubai or somewhere like that next year.

“With this global app now launched they wanna take him on the road and make him into a real global attraction to pull in some subscribers around the world.

“And I think Canelo wants that too.”

The fight could take place at a stadium in Texas.

“We need this Gennady Golovkin fight already, the guy’s gonna be 38 this year. The time is now for September,” Coppinger continued.

“I do think it’s gonna happen, I’m confident in fact.

“And I’ve heard that Cowboys Stadium is the likely destination.”

Golovkin fought twice last year, an easy fourth-round knockout of Canadian Steve Rolls in June and a tougher than expected decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October.

