TwitterFacebook

Christian Schembri is flying the Maltese flag for boxing on FITE

11 March 2020
fite
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Christian Schembri, or ‘Coqqos’ as he is known, is flying the Maltese flag for boxing.

The 27 year-old has his sights set on an upset this evening as he challenges home favourite, Nathan Heaney, for the IBO Continental Title at King’s Hall, Stoke, this coming Friday, 13th March.

It is a title that would fulfill a lifetime’s ambition.

See Also

“I’ve been interested in boxing all my life,” he said. “I remember when I was a kid me and my dad used to to stay up late to watch the Mike Tyson fights on the Italian TV when he was on, like, his European comeback tour. We used to watch K1 fights a lot because I used to do karate when I was kid.
Then, when I was 16, I started going to a kickboxing gym in Mosta – and there was Steve Martin back then teaching boxing as well – so I used to do kickboxing and boxing with sensei Silvio Camilleri and Steve Martin. Then, when I was 19, I had my first [kickboxing] fight, I won it, and I had my first boxing fight and I won that too – so I started in June 2012 in October. So that’s when I said “to hell with it”, this is what I want to do.”

Coqqo’s focussed on boxing and made his professional debut three years later. Since then, he’s picked up 17 wins along the way and has fought in Malta, Italy and Switzerland.

It was in Switzerland that Coqqos picked up his biggest win to date – an away day title victory over Paata Varduashvili for the vacant Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Inter Continental Middleweight Title. A win that he hopes to emulate this weekend.

“The UBO Intercontinental title was my first international title and was my first international title as a pro, so it was really, really satisfying,” he added. “And then to be invited to meet the Prime Minister, suited and booted, it was a great experience, and not everybody can say they have done it.”

Friday’s show is SOLD OUT. It will be streamed live on Fite.TV PPV. Click here to purchase for $9.99:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/bcb-ibo-continental-title/2p62d/

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

TOP STORIES

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US