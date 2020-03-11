TwitterFacebook

Dereck Chisora believes Usyk will be a harder fight than Fury, Whyte, Klitschko, Haye, Pulev and all his previous opponents

11 March 2020
Dereck Chisora
Dereck Chisora says his colossal Heavyweight clash with Ukraine’s pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk at The O2 in London on Saturday May 23, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US, will be the hardest fight that he’s ever had.

‘WAR’ Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) scored a devastating second round knockout over Poland’s Artur Szpilka at The O2 in July 2019, a year on from his incredible eighth round KO win against Carlos Takam at the same venue, before blitzing fellow Brit David Price in four rounds last October.

The Finchley favourite has breathed new life into his his career over the past 18 months and is now aiming to move himself back into World Title contention by claiming what would be a sensational upset win over the unbeaten Ukrainian star.

“It’s going to be leather,” said Chisora. “I’m already taking dancing lessons. The guy is going to be on fire man. He’s going to be dancing bro. He’s going to be dancing. Where can you get guys who can be sparring like him? Nowhere. The guy is a dancer. He’s going to dance.

“It’s going to be hard, I’m not going to lie to you. I think this fight will be the hardest fight I’ve ever had. Not because the guy hasn’t got power, but because of the accuracy of his punches and the way he chucks them. When he chucks them he’s unbelievable.

“I’m going to have to eat leather, I’m not going to lie to you. I’m going to eat leather. I’m probably going to take five before I get one in there, but it is what it is. I eat that sh*t for breakfast. The hunger remains and the dedication is the same.”

2012 Olympic Gold medallist Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) cemented his place as one of the finest fighters on the planet with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponents’ backyard that saw him crowned the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion of the World, and Chisora confesses to being an admirer of his next opponent.

“We can’t sell this fight by insulting the guy. It’s a fight for boxing fans. If I say ‘f*ck you’ to him he’s going to think I said, ‘good morning’. He doesn’t understand any English. He’s a good guy. There’s nothing wrong about this guy.

“He’s a funny guy, he loves life, he likes everything. He’s a boy’s boy – he’s cool. I can’t really say anything bad about this man. He’s done so much in four years. He’s done great for himself. He’s amazing, I’m a big fan of his.”

Tickets for Usyk vs. Chisora are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400 and £800 (VIP).

Presale tickets will be available to purchase for O2 Priority Members from midday on Thursday March 12 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk)

FightPass tickets will be available to purchase for Matchroom Boxing FightPass members from midday on Friday March 13 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)

Venue presale tickets will also be available from midday on Friday March 13 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk).

General Sale tickets will be available to purchase from midday on Saturday March 14 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

