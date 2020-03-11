TwitterFacebook

Devin Haney to Attend Box Fan Expo on May 2nd in Las Vegas

11 March 2020
Devin Haney
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated WBC lightweight world champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haney will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Boxing Expo will also take place before the return of Boxing’s Superstar Canelo Alvarez, who will be participating in a mega fight, later that evening at the T-Mobile arena.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:
https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Haney will make his second appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Haney will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with the youngest champion and one of the brightest boxing stars of today, also known as “The Dream”. Haney is considered by many as one of the best fighters in the world today.

Haney joins Mikey Garcia, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Devin Haney
On September 13th, 2019, Haney won the WBC interim lightweight title by defeating Zaur Abdullaev at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York city. Shortly after, Haney got elevated as the New WBC lightweight champion. Haney successfully defended his new title versus Alfrdeo Santiago on November 9, 2019. With an undefeated record of 24 fights, 15 of them by KO, since his debut on December 11, 2015, Haney is quickly becoming one of the new faces of boxing and already a top boxing attraction.

A young man who has dedicated his life to the sport since he was seven years old, he has won 7 national championships as an amateur, shaping a record of 130-8. He became the youngest member of the national Junior Team and was the youngest boxer to win the Junior World Championship in Nevada. On January 11, Haney took another significant step towards becoming a world champion, by defeating South Africa’s Xolisani Ndongeni by a wide unanimous decision in 10 rounds, in the main event of a card at the StageWorks in Shreveport, Louisiana and capturing the WBC International and WBO Inter-Continental lightweight Titles. Haney was born in San Francisco, and raised in Oakland, California, but has been living in Las Vegas since he was 7 years old and he’s managed by his father William Haney. Devin knows that this is only the beginning of a brilliant career, hoping, planning and working hard to become the next boxing idol.

About Box Fan Expo
Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet the stars of boxing that represent the past, present and future of the sport. With hosted autograph signings, meet-and-greets with current and former boxing world champions, limited edition merchandise for sale, giveaways and more, this is the ultimate event for fans of the sport.

Past boxing stars that have participated include: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Devin Haney, David Benavidez, Errol Spence Jr, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Paz, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Claressa Shields, Teofimo Lopez, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, and many more.

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry as a whole.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

