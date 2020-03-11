TwitterFacebook

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton to Make Pro Debut in Hometown of Tulsa Oklahoma

11 March 2020
Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton, who recently signed a managerial agreement with Victory Sports & Entertainment, will now prep for his professional debut on April 17th in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Osage Casino, on a card promoted by Top Rank.

“So much can be said, somehow this is how I always imagined it would happen as my dreams are coming true.” said Milton. “Tulsa Oklahoma watched me grow as I walked into a gym and never left. Last year I accomplished some of the greatest achievements anyone has ever done out of Oklahoma as I gained national recognition with only a heavy bag, and desire to wake up each day an get it. You watched me take my talents across the country and represent.”

“Although they love me in so many other places now, I get to bring my talents back to home. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me stay on this journey it’s truly not mine alone. Through the highs and lows never, stop believing in yourself. To my young fighters back home, trust your gut and always be honest with yourself and remember…Dreams become reality when you meet the odds and punch them straight in the mouth.”

Milton, a 25-year-old amateur standout, is looking to take his career to the next level. After winning a silver medal at the Olympic Trials and winning the Western Qualifiers in 2019, Milton is focused on making noise in the professional game.

“I have always wanted to be a professional boxer because I have a professional style,” emphasized Milton. “Training in Las Vegas, Nevada, sparring with Joe Joyce, and now fighting on a major card in my hometown, it doesn’t get much better than this. I’m in the best shape of my life and I’m training hard to make the most of this opportunity.”

Milton’s manager Mike Leanardì is ecstatic with this opportunity for his fighter.

“Milton has only been boxing for three years, but in those three years he has made dramatic progress,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “Right now, Milton is in training camp with Joe Joyce, working hard and focused on making his pro debut something special. The fact that he’s fighting in his hometown really gets me excited. Milton has the work ethic that can be found in world champions and I can’t wait to see him shine in the pros.”

