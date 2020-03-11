TwitterFacebook

Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz In developmental process on way to top

11 March 2020
Jamaine Ortiz
Photo Credit: Will Paul
Fresh off his sensational hometown debut last month, Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (13-0, 7 KOs) is in the middle of a developmental process that is, hopefully, headed to the top of the 135-pound division by 2022.

The 23-year-old Ortiz, who will abdicate his World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World lightweight title next month when he turns 24 because he’ll be overage, headlined a Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES) show February 28th at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Despite fighting for the first time in six months, Ortiz showed no signs of rust, forcing Mexican knockout specialist “Loco” Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-6, 17 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX lightweight champion, to take a knee after landing a crisp uppercut and then finishing him off later in the second round with three overhand rights.

Ortiz, rated No. 16 by the North American Boxing Federation (NABF), gained invaluable exposure headlining the CES event, which was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

“There was no reason of any rust,” Ortiz explained. “I had been working hard in the gym for several months, where I always do my best. Maybe the bright lights (fighting at home for the first time) affected me a little? It was a little different going through the fans (on his ring walk) to get to the ring (on stage). I picture much bigger things in my future, so I can’t let small stuff like that put me off my game. But I settled in quickly and felt comfortable.

“I hit him with a good uppercut to the jaw. I figured he’d get up, because he had a late reaction when he went down, but I knew it was over when I hit him with three overhand rights. I really hurt him with the last punch as he was going down. I didn’t say it publicly, but I told some people that I would knock him out in the second round, and I did what I said I’d do. I knew early that it was only going to be a matter of time.”

Ortiz displayed his lightning quick hands and feet, also switching effortlessly from orthodox to southpaw, Jamaine plans to return to work next week as a union carpenter and he’s already started running before he gets back in the gym.

A decorated amateur who had an impressive 100-14 record, highlighted by consecutive New England Golden Gloves titles in 2015 & 2016, as well as a silver medal at the 2015 National Golden Gloves Tournament (he lost to current IBF World lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in the championship final) and reaching the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, Ortiz is a potential star on the rise.

Because he’s only 23 there is no legitimate reason to push Ortiz at this stage of his young pro career when his developmental process is in gear. First up is his initially scheduled 10-round fight, possibly for a regional title, likely against an accomplished, experienced opponent who will give Jamaine invaluable rounds (he only has 52 rounds under his belt).

In 2021, the dream is for Ortiz to headline a major show at home in Worcester with world-ratings implications, at the new home of the Boston Red Sox’ AAA organization at Polar Park, which is being constructed now for an estimate construction cost of $100-million.

If all goes according to plans, Ortiz will challenge for a world title in 2022, at the latest.
The Ortiz Process has commenced with the goal of eventually developing him into a world titlist. Patience, though, is the key to building a champion!

