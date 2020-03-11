TwitterFacebook

Mike Hilton Leads a Terrific Slate of Fighters on Silver Bow’s CHAMPBOX2 card on Friday, April 3rd

11 March 2020
Mike Hilton
A plethora of undefeated fighters will put their perfect record on the line at CHAMPBOX 2 which is promoted by SilverBow on Friday night, April 3rd at The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

Headlining the card will be undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton.

Hilton, who headlined CHAMPBOX 1 with a six-round unanimous decision over Baldimir Hernandez, will be back to thrill his hometown fans on April 3rd.

Hilton, a former National Golden Gloves champion. has a record of 10-0 with seven knockouts, and was a National Golden Gloves champion.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show for my city,” said Hilton.

Also on the card in a six-round bouts will be undefeated light heavyweight Omar Salem (9-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn,

New York; As well as super bantamweight Kalid Tawiti (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York by way of Yemen.

“Brooklyn drip with pure gold swag I’m the future April 3rd I will be in my bag,” said Tawiti.

Seeing action in four-round bouts will be:

Cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) of Trenton. Sowirko who thrilled the fans with his win at CHAMPBOX1, has a great following with the Polish community in Trenton.

“I’m here to put on a show and that’s what I’ll do,” said Sowirko.

Super welterweight Elijah Morales (4-0, 1 KO) of Trenton by way of Puerto Rico.

“I want to thank SilverBow for exposing the beautiful capital city of Trenton. I am fighting in the arena where I went to see Disney on Ice as a child. I am literally up the street where it’s been a viewed as a negative area, and we want to change that. We will have a lot of support as I have been raised here. Trenton is in my DNA. We don’t see race or anything like that, we see community,” said Morales

Middleweight Glenwood Latimer (1-0) of Philadelphia;

Two-Time Golden Gloves champion super bantamweight Ry’shine Collins (3-0, 2 KOs).

“I’m more ready than ever to perform on Champbox2. I’ll give the fans what they deserve on April 3rd,” said Collins.

Cruiserweight Sean Bullock (1-0) of Trenton and pro debuting super featherweight Jonibek Khotamov of Brooklyn.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing are $25, $39, $59, $79 $99. Tickets or on sale now and can be purchased at www.cureinsurancearena.com or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

The card is a pro-am that will begin at 6 PM with the doors opening at 5 PM.

