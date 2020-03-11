TwitterFacebook

Nathan Heaney In Confident Mood As IBO Showdown Approaches

11 March 2020
Nathan Heaney
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Home favourite Nathan Heaney tops the King’s Hall bill this weekend as he goes in search of the IBO Continental Title in his hometown.

‘The Hitman,’ the last to hold the Midlands middleweight title, has raced to nine victories from nine outings, with three TKOs along the way. Add in his 90 amateur bouts, he becomes a Centurion on Friday evening on BCB Promotions’ sold out ‘Friday 13th’ show.

Within those perfect 9 victories to date, Heaney’s most impressive victory date saw him claim the Area crown as he outpointed Stokes for the vacant crown in a 10-rounder last year, which formed part of 33 rounds boxed in total during 2019.

See Also

Serge Ambomo and Daniel Urbanski, the former a 2012 Olympian and the latter a one-time foe of Gennady Golovkin, were also seen off over the distance.

His last outing and stoppage came against Nelson Altamirano, who folded in the fifth of six scheduled rounds. He’d previously halted Martin Kabrhel and Sean Gorman.

Heaney, now aged 30, debuted in late 2017 with a points whitewash over Darryl Sharp, after a stellar amateur career with South Staffs Boxing Club.

Now, just days away from the biggest fight of his career to date, the Hitman is in confident mood.

“Fight week is the same as always; we’ve put in the hard graft, so it’s time to relax and feel good ready for the night,” he said.

“Training has gone really well, but as with any of these championship level fights the amount of work that goes in can be mentally and physically tough, yet if I’m successful on the night it will all be worth it.

“I’ve seen Schembri has also been putting in the work and I know for a fact he is there to take the title and I know he believes he can beat me. This should make for a great fight as both of us want our hands raised as the IBO champion.

“He is physically ready for the fight, as am I, but is he ready for the atmosphere he is about to walk into?

“It’s going to be a belter!”

Heaney and Schembri weigh-in at the Best Western Plus Stoke on Trent Moat House, Etruria Hall, Festival Way, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST1 5BQ, at 2.00pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Friday’s show is SOLD OUT. It will be streamed live on Fite.TV PPV. Click here to purchase for $9.99:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/bcb-ibo-continental-title/2p62d/

